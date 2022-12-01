Northern California high school: Top stars, best performances Nov. 24-26

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and memorable performances from the fourth week of the postseason in Northern California.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school sports fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to bodie@scorebooklive.com .

TOP NORTHER CALIFORNIA STARS NOV. 24-26

Ryan Beasley , a USF-signee and senior at Dougherty Valley-San Ramon , had 28 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals in a 74-62 win over Oakland Tech at the NorCal Tip-Off Classic. He was voted the Game’s MVP.

Jake Bianchi , a senior quarterback and three-sport athlete at Menlo School-Atherton , completed 21 of 28 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns leading the Knights to their first Central Coast Section title, a 42-6 Division 3 win over Hollister.

Kaiya Brooks , a senior for Crystal Springs Upland , won the girls Division V cross-county state title by covering the 3.1-mile course at Woodward Park in Fresno in a time of 17 minutes, 54.2 seconds, more than 20 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Ty Chambers , a senior quarterback at Lemoore , completed just nine passes (out of 16 attempts) but for 290 yards and six touchdowns in a 62-46 win at Central Valley Christian-Visalia for the Central Section Division 2 title. Chambers also rushed for 52 yards.

Diego Cristerna , a junior running back and linebacker for Lincoln-San Francisco , rushed nine times for 75 yards and two touchdowns and added nine tackles in a 44-7 San Francisco Section title win over Balboa.

Bryson Donelson , a junior running back for Central Valley Christian , rushed 28 times for 261 yards and three touchdowns, and added a 64-yard TD catch, in a 62-46 loss to Lemoore for the Central Section Division 2 title.

Wesley Garton , a 6-foot, 190-pound junior at San Marin , intercepted three of his team’s five passes, returning two for touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Miramonte-Orinda for the North Coast Section D5 title.

Kobe Green , a junior receiver for Lemoore , had five catches for 111 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-46 win at Central Valley Christian for the Central Section Division 2 title.

Kai Hall , a senior running back for St. Vincent de Paul , rushed 21 times for 222 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-55 NCS D7 title game loss to Clear Lake. Hall finished his career with 5,740 yards and 76 touchdowns, including 1,957 and 29 as a senior.

Cort Halsen , a senior tight end/slot receiver for the Menlo School-Atherton , had 10 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns, plus accounted for 12 tackles, two for loss including a sack in a 42-6 Central Coast Section D3 championship win over Hollister.

Tyler Harris , a 6-foot-7 wing for Granada-Livermore’s boys basketball team was named Game MVP at the NorCal Tip-off Classic during a 69-61 win over Vanden by scoring 21 points and adding nine rebounds and five steals.

Vincent Huang , a senior linebacker for Lincoln-San Francisco , had 16 tackles, including nine solo, in a 44-7 win over Balboa for the San Francisco Section title on Thanksgiving.

Kresean Kizzy , a senior receiver-defensive back for Liberty-Bakersfield , had four catches for 132 yards and an 80-yard touchdown to go with a 65-yard punt return for another score, lifting the Patriots to a 29-13 win over San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno for the Central Section D1 championship, the team’s second in a row.

McCade Long , a senior quarterback at Granite Bay , completed 17 of 25 for 336 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-48 loss to Manteca in the SJS D2 championship game.

Ferrari Miller Jr. , a senior tailback at McClymonds , rushed nine times for 160 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-12 win over Castlemont for the Oakland Section title. Miller averages a whopping 15.0 yards per his 63 carries this season.

Owen Nash , a senior receiver for Escalon, had six catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-34 SJS D5 championship win over Sonora.

Blake Nichelson , a senior do-everything player for Manteca , rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns, caught three passes fur 74 yards and two more scores, and added an interception on defense leading the Buffaloes to a 41-48 win over Granite Bay in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 championship over Granite Bay. Nichelson is a Florida State commit.

Jae’von Reels , a senior defensive lineman for Bellarmine had five tackles, three on sacks, in a 21-14 win over St. Ignatius for the Central Coast Section Division 2 championship.

Xavier Solares , a senior safety for the Lincoln-San Francisco , ran back two pick-6s, one of 53 yards and the other of 75, in a 44-7 San Francisco Section championship game win over Balboa on Thanksgiving at Kezar Stadium.

Jaivian Thomas , a senior running back at McClymonds-Oakland , rushed 18 times for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-12 win over Castemont for the Oakland Section title. Thomas has rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in 10 games.

Hanne Tomsen , a sophomore cross country runner at Montgomery-Santa Rosa , won the state Division III championship, covering the 3.1-mile course at Woodward Park in Fresno with a time of 17 minutes, 13 seconds.

Charles Williams , a junior tailback for Marin Catholic , carried 17 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns and added an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in an 48-22 North Coast Section title win over Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa.