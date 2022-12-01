Read full article on original website
Gov.-Elect Moore Headlines Black Educators Conference
The NABSE held its 50th annual conference featuring a history-making keynote speaker: Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore. The post Gov.-Elect Moore Headlines Black Educators Conference appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WJLA
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
WTOP
Md. Gov.-elect Wes Moore talks with WTOP as future first family prepares for Annapolis move (and a puppy)
Come January, Marylanders will have a new governor. And his kids will be getting a new puppy. Beyond the shifting political landscape in Annapolis, the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore — Maryland’s first Black governor — also means big changes for the future first family of the state.
Maryland Gov. Elect Wes Moore Talks Patriotism, Service Overseas On 'The Daily Show'
Maryland Gov. Elect Wes Moore took to prime time this week to explain what patriotism means to him as the country continues to be divided between parties. Moore, a Democrat, was a guest star on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah, where the pair mused about his unlikely election victory in a state that traditionally leans toward the other side of the aisle.
Kathleen Matthews: How Emerge has changed the face of Maryland politics
Graduates were elected state comptroller and Frederick County executive this year, and 16 members of the General Assembly are Emerge alums. The post Kathleen Matthews: How Emerge has changed the face of Maryland politics appeared first on Maryland Matters.
blocbyblocknews.com
Maryland Attorney General Reverses 20th Century Rulings Upholding Maryland’s Racially Discriminatory Laws On Interracial Marriage And Education
In a 13-page opinion issued Monday, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh reversed rulings dating back to 1916 that upheld “racially discriminatory state laws,” including those related to interracial marriage and education discrimination, William J. Ford reports for Maryland Matters. Which Maryland laws does the opinion reference?. The opinion...
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maryland school employees to receive $1,000 bonus next week
Maryland school employees can expect an appreciation bonus of $1,000 in December. Employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive prorated bonuses based on a worker's full-time equivalency, according to Superintendent Mark Bedell, who announced the bonuses on Wednesday. “No school system can be great without great people,” Bedell...
Bay Net
Maryland To Benefit From Over $12 Million In Conservation Grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md.– The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) announced today over $12 million in grant awards to support the restoration and conservation of the Chesapeake Bay watershed in Maryland. NFWF and EPA representatives joined local leaders and community members at Truxtun Park in Annapolis, MD to announce the awards. The 39 grants will leverage more than $9.5 million in matching contributions to generate a total conservation impact of more than $21.5 million dollars.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Milford Mill Academy beats Kent Island to win Maryland 2A state championship
Milford Mill Academy beats Kent Island 25-16 to win the Maryland 2A state championship trophy. The game was at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
mocoshow.com
Damascus Takes On Oakdale For the 3A Maryland Football State Championship
The Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets take on the Oakdale Bears tonight at 7pm at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis for the 3A Maryland State Championship. The Swarmin’ Hornets defeated River Hill 42-7 in the semifinals. RB Dillon Dunathan rushed for 245 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win. Oakdale, from Frederick County, defeated St. Charles 27-22. Damascus will be appearing in their 17th State Final and will be attempting to win their 12th State championship, which would tie the state record currently held by Seneca Valley.
Faced with questions about Kari Lake, Youngkin says candidates should ‘move on’ at end of election process
Gov. Glenn Youngkin said candidates should accept election results and "move on" once votes are counted and reviewed when asked whether Republican Kari Lake, who he backed for Arizona governor, should concede after she lost her race.
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
WTOP
Md. man fought his $100 DC speeding ticket. Now it’s easier for others to challenge theirs
When one Maryland driver got a $100 speeding ticket from the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles in 2019, he didn’t grudgingly pay the fine like hundreds of thousands of drivers around the D.C. area do every year. He decided to fight it — and he took his case all the way to the District’s highest court.
State troopers rescue injured hunter from marshy area near Maryland wildlife refuge
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police rescued a hunter who was injured and stranded near the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Friday, according to authorities.State troopers used their helicopter to search for the hunter amid marshy terrain after learning that a man had fallen from a tree stand, police said in a press statement issued Saturday.They found the hunter on the ground after he had fallen 14 feet to the ground from the tree stand, according to authorities.At that point, he was in need of medical attention, police said.The crew inside the helicopter assisted first responders from Dorchester County with their ground rescue efforts, according to authorities.The crew deployed a trooper paramedic who was equipped with medical equipment and rescue gear. That person helped prepare the hunter for an aerial extraction, police said.State troopers used their helicopter to hoist the hunter 80 feet into the air before flying that person to a trauma center, according to authorities.
West Virginia Senator switching political parties
While the senator did not give a reason for the switch, a release from the West Virginia Democratic Party said that the switch was due to "discomfort with Democratic Party values."
