Maryland State

WJLA

Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Maryland Attorney General Reverses 20th Century Rulings Upholding Maryland’s Racially Discriminatory Laws On Interracial Marriage And Education

In a 13-page opinion issued Monday, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh reversed rulings dating back to 1916 that upheld “racially discriminatory state laws,” including those related to interracial marriage and education discrimination, William J. Ford reports for Maryland Matters. Which Maryland laws does the opinion reference?. The opinion...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights

If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland To Benefit From Over $12 Million In Conservation Grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md.– The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) announced today over $12 million in grant awards to support the restoration and conservation of the Chesapeake Bay watershed in Maryland. NFWF and EPA representatives joined local leaders and community members at Truxtun Park in Annapolis, MD to announce the awards. The 39 grants will leverage more than $9.5 million in matching contributions to generate a total conservation impact of more than $21.5 million dollars.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Damascus Takes On Oakdale For the 3A Maryland Football State Championship

The Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets take on the Oakdale Bears tonight at 7pm at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis for the 3A Maryland State Championship. The Swarmin’ Hornets defeated River Hill 42-7 in the semifinals. RB Dillon Dunathan rushed for 245 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win. Oakdale, from Frederick County, defeated St. Charles 27-22. Damascus will be appearing in their 17th State Final and will be attempting to win their 12th State championship, which would tie the state record currently held by Seneca Valley.
DAMASCUS, MD
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

State troopers rescue injured hunter from marshy area near Maryland wildlife refuge

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police rescued a hunter who was injured and stranded near the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Friday, according to authorities.State troopers used their helicopter to search for the hunter amid marshy terrain after learning that a man had fallen from a tree stand, police said in a press statement issued Saturday.They found the hunter on the ground after he had fallen 14 feet to the ground from the tree stand, according to authorities.At that point, he was in need of medical attention, police said.The crew inside the helicopter assisted first responders from Dorchester County with their ground rescue efforts, according to authorities.The crew deployed a trooper paramedic who was equipped with medical equipment and rescue gear. That person helped prepare the hunter for an aerial extraction, police said.State troopers used their helicopter to hoist the hunter 80 feet into the air before flying that person to a trauma center, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD

