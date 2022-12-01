ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Can you help us identify the Jews depicted in these Holocaust-era portraits drawn by a St. Louis artist?

By Miriam Friedman Morris, Special To The Jewish Light
stljewishlight.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis Jewish Film Festival lands doc on Jewish family who saved Jefferson’s Monticello

The St. Louis Jewish Film Festival is four months away, but we’ve just learned of one special film that will be among those showcased. “The Levys of Monticello” is a documentary film by Steven Pressman, who has previously directed two Holocaust-related documentaries, “Holy Silence” and “50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. and Mrs. Kraus.”
KMOV

Anti-semitic flyers found in South St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Messages spewing hate in South St. Louis are being passed out and now are making the rounds on social media. Dutchtown neighbors reached out to News 4 hoping to bring attention to this and put a stop to it. Leyla Rose Bland lives in Dutchtown...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union

And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
UNION, MO
townandstyle.com

Stray Rescue of St. Louis | Celebrating 25 Years of Showing Their True Colors

[What] Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Celebrating 25 years of Showing Their True Colors. [Where] Chase Park Plaza Hotel. [Why] Fundraiser towards their $25 million capital campaign to build and renovate their 120,000 sq ft facility. [Who] CEO Cassady Caldwell, Board of Directors President Mark Scott, COO Andrea Wilkey, Chief of Veterinary Services Dr Christine Schulz. Hosts Hunter Sansone, Gayle Bass and Trey Morris. [Highlights] Cocktails, silent and live auction, dinner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill

Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market features over 15 local merchants from the St. Louis metro area, with new vendors added on a weekly basis. Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill. Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market...
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl

Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Cancer patient gets last wish to see new 'Black Panther' movie

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — At Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, they put some good in saying goodbye. On a recent Friday, a van full of care packages arrived at Evelyn's. Evelyn's House is an 18,000-square-foot ranch-style house in Creve Coeur owned and operated by BJC Hospice. Evelyn's House offers hospice care to terminally ill patients of all ages, according to the BJC Hospice website.
CREVE COEUR, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy