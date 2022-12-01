Can you help us identify the Jews depicted in these Holocaust-era portraits drawn by a St. Louis artist?

Read full article on original website
St. Louis Holocaust Museum condemns antisemitic rhetoric, encourages guests to visit
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Leaders at the newly-renovated St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum are welcoming more guests now than ever. This comes after Kanye West's rhetoric about Hitler and his recent tweets sharing an antisemitic image. Helen Turner, Director of Education, told 5 On Your Side, "I...
New documentary ‘A New Home’ highlights St. Louis’ Bosnian community
A new documentary explores the growth of the Bosnian community in St. Louis.
St. Louis Standards: Diana’s Is the City’s Definitive Mexican Bakery
For 15 years, Ana and Refugio Vazquez have delighted with sweets and breads baked with love
St. Louis Jewish Film Festival lands doc on Jewish family who saved Jefferson’s Monticello
The St. Louis Jewish Film Festival is four months away, but we’ve just learned of one special film that will be among those showcased. “The Levys of Monticello” is a documentary film by Steven Pressman, who has previously directed two Holocaust-related documentaries, “Holy Silence” and “50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. and Mrs. Kraus.”
Missouri’s most expensive fraud: Martin Sigillito
Martin T. Sigillito was an Anglican bishop and a lawyer. He was also imprisoned for 40 years for his Ponzi scheme.
Anti-semitic flyers found in South St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Messages spewing hate in South St. Louis are being passed out and now are making the rounds on social media. Dutchtown neighbors reached out to News 4 hoping to bring attention to this and put a stop to it. Leyla Rose Bland lives in Dutchtown...
Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union
And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: How we are forged in the fire of life’s trials
Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: How we are forged …. Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Staying hydrated and meal prep with...
St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours, is found wandering in dark
Jymere Evans’ parents say he was in the van alone for nearly three hours on Monday after falling asleep. When he woke up, he began walking and was located by strangers. "I was so scared. I had a heart attack,” he said. St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school...
Father-son convicted of assault over Pokémon Go claimed self-defense
A 75-year-old man and his son were sentenced Friday for an assault over playing Pokémon Go. Father-son convicted of assault over Pokémon Go claimed …. A 75-year-old man and his son were sentenced Friday for an assault over playing Pokémon Go. Old Bakery Beer Company hosts annual...
Stray Rescue of St. Louis | Celebrating 25 Years of Showing Their True Colors
[What] Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Celebrating 25 years of Showing Their True Colors. [Where] Chase Park Plaza Hotel. [Why] Fundraiser towards their $25 million capital campaign to build and renovate their 120,000 sq ft facility. [Who] CEO Cassady Caldwell, Board of Directors President Mark Scott, COO Andrea Wilkey, Chief of Veterinary Services Dr Christine Schulz. Hosts Hunter Sansone, Gayle Bass and Trey Morris. [Highlights] Cocktails, silent and live auction, dinner.
St. Louis Photographer Captures Stunning Pic of Fog Over the City
Talk about being in the right place at the right time. That's what happened for a St. Louis photographer who has gone viral with his stunning pic of fog over the city as his plane was waiting for clearance to land. Huge thank you to Philip Patterson who was kind...
Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill
Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market features over 15 local merchants from the St. Louis metro area, with new vendors added on a weekly basis. Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill. Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market...
PHOTOS: Former St. Louis woman snaps colorful sky from Hawaii eruption
Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, recently erupted, presenting some threats for local communities in Hawaii.
3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl
Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
At least 5 shot, 3 killed in St. Louis shootings this weekend
At least five people have been shot and three have died in shootings since the start of the weekend, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
Cancer patient gets last wish to see new 'Black Panther' movie
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — At Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, they put some good in saying goodbye. On a recent Friday, a van full of care packages arrived at Evelyn's. Evelyn's House is an 18,000-square-foot ranch-style house in Creve Coeur owned and operated by BJC Hospice. Evelyn's House offers hospice care to terminally ill patients of all ages, according to the BJC Hospice website.
Massive Indoor Slide Park Arrives in St. Louis Area
Slick City features slides, a zip-line and air-filled basketball courts
