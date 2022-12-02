Deion Sanders: The Prime Decision

Everyone is awaiting for Deion Sanders to announce his coaching future in college football.

HOUSTON, TX — Everyone is awaiting Deion Sanders and "The Prime Decision" to clarify his coaching future in college football.

HBCU and Coach Prime fans are anxious, nervous, and holding their breath, hoping for him to remain at Jackson State.

Although, there are critics are sending tweets, posting videos, and praying for the moment he announces his departure.

Today, I'm in stop-and-go traffic on Houston's Southwest Beltway and received a call.

Caller: I heard Coach Sanders would announce where he's going on Saturday. It was on Pro Football Talk.

Me: No, Coach Reed spoke to him and said the report is false.

The rumors have been swirling around the internet for a week. Any and everyone from college football pundits, Twitter reporters, and YouTube fanatics have all weighed in.

Even Skip, Shannon, and Stephen A. Smith gave their "two cents." All are awaiting "The Prime Decision" that will reverberate throughout college football.

Will Sanders stay, or will he go? Only he know for sure. Or does he?

For now, I'm abstaining. Well, maybe at the end. Nevertheless, nothing has stimulated the consciousness of HBCU insiders and onlookers as Deion Sanders' future.

THE MOMENT

Monday, September 21, 2020, seemed innocuous. The fanfare of this historical moment in HBCU sports history was met by only the Jackson State faithful, their Sonic Boom of the South, cheerleaders, administrators, and Ashley Robinson praising the arrival of Coach Sanders. Little did most understand the significance. Sanders was the catalyst for the current Black College Football renaissance.

Deion has "brought back the [excitement]...Black College football can be electric," Doug Williams said during the 49th Annual Bayou Classic broadcast on NBC.

Many contemplate and worry that Deion Sanders' departure from the HBCU sports landscape would return us to the doldrums of recent years. Several op-eds have called for Coach Prime to remain and finish the mission. As the biblical prophets wandered the Holy Lands with missions from God, could this, too, be his purpose?

THE PRIME DECISION

A decision that built the Coach Prime Era in college football. And it will be a decision to define his HBCU and FBS legacy.

"I'm here to provoke change," Sanders said in the 2021 Celebration Bowl press conference. Ever the provocateur, he has remained true to himself in every aspect.

Since last season, his words have consistently pointed to this day. The inevitable will happen unless Jackson State and the surrounding community find the money to support the coaching staff.

Listen, and listen well.

Sanders has battled through life-threatening blood clots and amputations to keep his team focused on winning the 2021 SWAC Championship. He has yielded a winning product on the field at Jackson State since the last winning season of 2013.

Because of Coach Prime's presence, the city of Jackson and JSU have reaped financial dividends in the tens of millions. Alumni, boosters, corporations, and community businesses are thriving — but no one has unified the cause to keep him at THEE.

Deion Sanders is on the precipice of making a monumental decision that will affect college football for many years. Whether it's accepting the offer from Colorado, or entertaining overtures from USF, Liberty, Cincinnati, or Stanford, the ball still remains in the court for AD Ashley Robinson, President Hudson, and the powers at Jackson State University.

They could also create a "monumental failure" by allowing one of the best football coaches and notable figures to walk away from the institution without putting up a fight.

Is it time for him to shake off his boats and move on? No. Still, I won't tell a man how and where to live, provide for his family, and care for others - this is solely his decision.

He's given the model. Others with HBCU sports should be studying the methodology of Coach Prime. I have.

What will become the fate of Deion Sanders and HBCU football within the next weeks?

We shall see.

