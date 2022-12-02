Read full article on original website
Related
funcheap.com
Epic Final Concert of 2022 w/ San Francisco Philharmonic (Herbst Theatre)
Don’t miss an amazing orchestral performance conducted by Jessica Bejarano, who was featured on Broke Ass Stuart’s website and a rising star in the classical music world. RSVP for limited free tickets available exclusively for Funcheap! – Use Secret Code FCPHIL8765 to unlock tickets – only book if you are 100%. No shows are bad.
funcheap.com
Ending Homelessness in San Francisco (The Presidio)
An evening dedicated to understanding the causes of homelessness in San Francisco and discussing solutions to an issue that touches us all. You’re invited to join us for the opening of our speaker series at House of Web3, focused on solving San Francisco’s most pressing problems. Our first event is focused on the issue of ending homelessness in San Franciso. A deep and complex issue that touches everyone in the San Francisco Bay Area.
funcheap.com
SF’s 4th Annual Oddities & Curiosities Holiday Market at Winchester Mystery House (2022)
SF’s 4th Annual Oddities & Curiosities Holiday Market at Winchester Mystery House (2022) You’re invited to our 4th Annual Oddities & Curiosities Holiday Market hosted at the famous & mysterious Winchester Mystery House!. Curious but never been? Now you have two reasons to visit. Nobody does Christmas, the...
funcheap.com
BART Approves 30 Min. Grace Period for Trips That Start/End at Same Station
BART’s governing board voted unanimously Thursday to grant a short-term grace period for the system’s fare for trips that begin and end at the same station. The $6.40 “excursion fare” has been part of BART’s fare structure since the 1970s and is intended to prevent some forms of fare evasion and abuses of parking and charges a fare for BART riders who only want to experience the transit system without traveling to a destination. The fare is charged regardless of whether a person rides a BART train or enters and exits a BART station within a short period of time.
funcheap.com
BART’s Future Looks Bleak Unless It Receives More Public Funding
Cutting BART service enough to shore up its projected nine-figure annual deficits in the coming years would result in a “death spiral” for the transit agency, officials said Thursday. BART planning officials prepared a five-year financial outlook at the behest of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the regional transit coordination agency, to estimate how three levels of post-pandemic ridership recovery would affect service.
Comments / 0