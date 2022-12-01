Read full article on original website
'Firefly Lane': Sarah Chalke on Kate's Devastating Diagnosis and How It Shapes Final Episodes (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Part 1 of Netflix's final season of Firefly Lane. Netflix's Firefly Lane leaned into the tears and heartbreak in Part 1 of its second and final season. While the first nine episodes answered a lot of lingering questions about what tore Kate and Tully's friendship apart and offered up several intriguing romantic updates, it also introduced new challenges and obstacles for the former BFFs to face apart -- for now.
LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell Dish on Their Sweet Film 'The Great Holiday Bake War' (Exclusive)
LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell may get their hands dirty in the kitchen for OWN's sweet holiday film, The Great Holiday Bake War, but it's a very different situation in real life. The film follows former pastry school rivals Julian (Mitchell) and Brianna (Luckett) who meet years later in a...
Tamala Jones Teases 'Feel-Good' Nostalgia in Hallmark Mahogany's First Holiday Film (Exclusive)
'Tis the season for a holiday miracle and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries' first holiday movie for their Mahogany brand, The Holiday Stocking, promises just that!. The film follows successful businesswoman Dani (Nadine Ellis) and her estranged sister, Marlow (Tamala Jones), a baker running their late mother's popular bakery. The two recently lost their older brother Robert (Mykelti Williamson), who, as an angel on his way to ascending to Heaven, decides to receive his angel wings by helping heal the rift between his sisters caused by a series of personal tragedies through the years.
'Firefly Lane' Reveals What Tore Kate and Tully Apart: Sarah Chalke on Their Breaking Point (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Part 1 of Netflix's final season of Firefly Lane. Firefly Lane finally answered the show's biggest question: What took place between Kate and Tully that was so serious the BFFs were no longer on speaking terms? The revelation that the duo was estranged, revealed in a flash-forward in the freshman finale at the funeral of Kate's father, stunned viewers. As Firefly Lane star Sarah Chalke previously teased, "You’re going to get all of the answers and it's crazy. I don’t think it’s going to be what you thought it was going to be."
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Matt Rogers on Meeting Mariah Carey and Channeling Her in His Christmas Special (Exclusive)
Rising star Matt Rogers is capping off a big year, which includes supporting roles in Fire Island and I Love That for You and the continued success of the podcast Las Culturistas, with his own holiday special, Have You Heard of Christmas. Premiering Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT...
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show "Sesame Street," Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Watch the Dramatic New Trailer for Paramount Plus
A new trailer for Paramount+'s reunion film, Teen Wolf: The Movie, debuted Sunday during Brazil Comic Con Experience (CCXP). The movie returns a slew of familiar faces from the Teen Wolf series, led by Tyler Posey, and drops on the streaming service Thursday, Jan. 26 in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available the following day Friday, Jan. 27 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia.
Keke Palmer Thanks 'Other Half' Darius Daulton Jackson, Following Pregnancy Reveal on 'Saturday Night Live'
Keke Palmer is showing some love to her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. On Sunday, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on her time at Saturday Night Live -- where she hosted -- and revealed that she is expecting her first child. Palmer began her message by thanking the cast, crew...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Debbie Breaks Down in Tears as Colt Calls Her Fake (Exclusive)
It seems there's no repairing Colt and Debbie's once extremely close mother and son relationship. In this exclusive clip from part two of this season's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special, Colt and his wife, Vanessa, make an appearance, and although Debbie breaks down in tears while rewatching a brutal fight between her and her son this season, Colt has no remorse and instead doubles down on calling her "fake."
Family ditches traditional Christmas cards for photos that represent the 'chaos of parenting'
'It's near impossible if you have young children – so people appreciate a card that emphasizes the challenges of parenting vs. hiding them.'
'SNL': Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Team Up With Keke Palmer for a Gritty, Dramatic 'Kenan & Kel' Reboot
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have reunited with a little help from Keke Palmer!. Palmer made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend -- where she also revealed her exciting pregnancy news -- and for one of the night's pre-recorded sketches, fans got a chance to see exactly what it would look like if she and Thompson rebooted the beloved sitcom Kenan & Kel.
New Music Releases December 2: Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Noah Cyrus, and More
The arrival of Spotify Wrapped this week marked the unofficial end of the listening year, which, as much of the internet pointed out, means audiophiles everywhere now have a month of music seemingly uninhibited by analytics. While some say it’s a season for guilty pleasures, ET argues: now comes the time for finding new artists, making new playlists, and listening to our hearts' content ahead of the new year.
‘I can only tell which records are which by the choruses’: Carl Cox’s honest playlist
I used to listen to a lot of radio when I was a little tucker. Rockin’ Robin by the Jackson 5 appealed because of Michael Jackson’s high voice. We’d had the Partridge Family and the Osmonds; now we had the Jacksons. The first single I bought. Love...
T.J. Holmes Had Years-Long Affair With a 'Good Morning America' Producer Before Amy Robach Romance
T.J. Holmes is making news for another romance. Just days after news of Holmes' relationship with Amy Robach broke, ET has learned he had an affair with a Good Morning America producer. ET has also learned this producer also worked with Robach at the time. The producer left GMA in...
Sally Field Says Her Worst On-Screen Kiss Came From Her Famous Ex
Sally Field isn't shy about naming names when it comes to her worst on-screen kiss. The 76-year-old Oscar winner was a guest on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where a caller noted that Field had once named her co-star, James Garner, from the 1985 film Murphy's Romance as her best on-screen kiss.
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dead at 34
Quentin Oliver Lee, who starred in the title role in the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera and made his Broadway debut in Prince of Broadway, has died. He was 34. The late stage actor's wife, Angie Lee Graham, took to her husband's Instagram account and announced Lee died on Thursday following a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, for which he was diagnosed with earlier this summer. She posted photos of Lee, who would have turned 35 next month, holding their young daughter, Samantha.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Will Not Face Disciplinary Action From 'Good Morning America' Over Romance
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes won't get in trouble at work for their romantic relationship. Two sources tell ET that the Good Morning America co-anchors will not face disciplinary action because they are two consenting co-workers, who are equals, in a relationship. While no discipline is forthcoming for the pair,...
