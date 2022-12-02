ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

No arrest in NE Atlanta apartment shooting after pursuit, cops say

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

A shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Atlanta kicked off a brief car chase Thursday evening before officers lost sight of the vehicle, police said.

Gunfire reported at about 7:40 p.m. took police to the Sweet Auburn neighborhood, where a 25-year-old man was found shot multiple times at the Camden Vantage Apartments on Jackson Street. He was alert before he was taken to a hospital, but he was unable to provide responding officers with much information, according to a police spokesperson.

The officers briefly pursued a vehicle, described by police as a blue Toyota Camry with Georgia tag CPG5326, which hit multiple other vehicles while trying to get away. The chase eventually ended in the area of Gresham Road after exiting I-20.

“Officers did not continue pursuit of the vehicle and lost sight of it after as the vehicle failed to use due regard and continued fleeing at a high rate of speed,” spokesperson Officer Anthony Grant said.

Investigators are still working to determine if the vehicle is connected to the shooting, he said. They remained at the Jackson Street complex late Thursday night and appeared to be focusing their efforts on the parking garage.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In August, 7-year-old Ava Phillips was shot in the head at the same apartment community when police said her mother got involved in a domestic dispute. The suspected shooter, Deshon Collins, 23, was later arrested on a charge of murder and the child’s mother, Kameka Springfield, 44, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

Woman arrested in 7-year-old’s fatal shooting is the girl’s mother

Her mother was jailed when Ava was buried Sept. 6, and she was later released on bond. Collins’ arrest did not come until last month, when authorities said they stopped him at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as he was trying to fly out of state. He remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

It was not the first homicide to occur at Camden Vantage. In November 2021, police said 31-year-old Daniel Aaron and 30-year-old Kristen McDevitt were found stabbed to death inside their unit following a home invasion and armed robbery. Stefhon Hamilton, 21, described by police as an acquaintance of the victims, was arrested the following month.

His charges, which include multiple counts of murder, are still pending in Fulton court.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

