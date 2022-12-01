Read full article on original website
Related
purduesports.com
Bowl Prep: Brohm Press Conference
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm jumped into a zoom with bowl representatives and members of the media to discuss the Boilermakers being selected for the 20222 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Purdue will face off against the LSU Tigers on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Fla., in Camping World Stadium.
purduesports.com
Purdue Opens Big Ten Play at Michigan State
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue women's basketball team opens Big Ten Conference play on Monday night with its first road trip of the season to Michigan State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Sloane Martin and Krista Blunk on the call. Tim...
purduesports.com
Volleyball Season Concludes at #1 Seed Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The No. 8 seeded Purdue Boilermakers concluded their season in the NCAA Second Round, falling to host No. 1 seeded Louisville in straight sets (19-25, 21-25, 23-25). The Boilermakers end their season with a 21-11 (11-9 Big Ten) record while the Cardinals advance to Regionals behind a 28-2 (17-1 ACC) record.
purduesports.com
Purdue Falls in Big Ten Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS – In their first appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, the Purdue Boilermakers fell to No. 2 Michigan on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, 43-22. Despite racking up 456 yards of total offense, including 366 through the air, and scoring five times in the red zone, the Boilermakers (8-5) managed just one touchdown on the night.
purduesports.com
#5 Purdue Hosts Minnesota in Big Ten Opener
Minnesota (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at [5] Purdue (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana | Mackey Arena (14,876 / SOLD OUT) • Purdue returns home to Mackey Arena for the first time in 19 days for a Sunday evening contest with Minnesota. Purdue's last home game was a 75-70 decision over Marquette in the Gavitt Games on Nov. 15. It's the longest stretch between home games that doesn't include the December Holiday break since the 1997-98 season (22 days).
purduesports.com
Boilermakers Get 2 Finalists, 3 on Podium at CKLV
Las Vegas, Nev. – Matt Ramos and Kendall Coleman took second and Parker Filius took seventh to give Purdue wrestling three on the podium at the 2022 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. The Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 B1G) finished in 12th as a team with 45.5 points amassed over the...
Comments / 0