kdll.org
As Hilcorp drills for more natural gas, some Ninilchik neighbors refuse to sign on
Don Shaw bought his nearly 10-acre property in Clam Gulch for $9,000 in 2003 with an inheritance from his mother’s death. He’s a self-described techno-hermit, and can stay on his property for upwards of two months, leaving only for cigarettes. He’s also a member of the Exxon Valdez oil spill class-action lawsuit from 1994, and has deep resentments about the way oil companies have affected the state.
Deven Mitchell: Alaska’s remarkable decision in 1976 to create the Permanent Fund stands test of time
This October, I was provided the opportunity to serve as the executive director of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. As a lifelong Alaskan, leading APFC is my childhood dream come true. From meeting with Gov. Jay Hammond with my third-grade class in 1976, to receiving the benefits of the fund’s existence throughout my life, to now having the experience to manage the corporation is truly special.
rjbroadcasting.com
Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction
Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has 11 parcels for sale including rural and lakeshore properties. Properties in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties are available for online bidding from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Wednesday, Dec. 14. Anyone...
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
ktoo.org
Alaska Rep. Eastman, contending with Red Scare-era disloyalty clause, advances toward trial
In November 1955, the 55 delegates of Alaska’s constitutional convention gathered in Fairbanks, intent on drafting the fundamental document for a new state. But before they began, each member stood and swore an oath, declaring they were not a member of the Communist Party and did not support any organization that advocated the overthrow of the U.S. government.
cowboystatedaily.com
Removal Of Coal/ Natural Gas Could Mean Wyoming And Neighbors Face Blackouts This Winter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An analysis by an electric grid watchdog warns that “a large portion of the North American bulk power system is at risk of having insufficient energy supplies during severe winter weather.”. The North American Energy Reliability Corp. (NSERC) report attributes...
alaskasnewssource.com
Moderate avalanche danger exists at higher elevations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Moderate avalanche danger has been forecasted at elevations above 2,500 feet in Southcentral Alaska. Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center forecaster John Sykes wrote that the avalanche danger as moderate at high elevations above the treeline, or at 2,500 feet of elevation and above. “A layer...
knkx.org
Washington tribe tests its rights to commercial net pen fish farming
An executive order from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources earlier this month aims to end commercial net pen fish farming in Washington’s public waters. Cooke Aquaculture has been ordered to dismantle its operations in Puget Sound and Skagit Bay – and told its leases will not be renewed. But it has a key partner in its fight to remain here.
akbizmag.com
Planned Tower for ANC Airport Would Be Alaska’s Tallest Building
A rendering of the new air traffic control tower for Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The ConocoPhillips Alaska Building’s days as Alaska’s tallest inhabited structure are numbered. A new control tower planned for Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) will surpass its height, rising to more than 300 feet, twice as tall as the existing airport tower.
Much needed Southwest rainfall leads to flooding in Arizona
Several inches of rain forecast across parts of the Southwest through Monday will benefit parched areas of the desert, but while helpful to drought-stricken areas, the heavy rainfall is also causing some localized flooding.
alaskasnewssource.com
Candidate requests recount of House District 15 votes
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Democratic candidate for House District 15 Denny Wells has announced that he has formally requested a recount of votes with the State of Alaska, according to a press release from the campaign. Wells lost the election for House District 15 to incumbent Republican Rep. Tom McKay...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Waste employees build over 100 bikes to give as Christmas gifts
According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 80-year-old Thomas Newton of Wasilla was the only occupant in a Ford pickup truck that left the road and collided with trees near the intersection of the Parks Highway and Meadow Lakes Loop. Tuba Christmas at the Alaska Center for the...
ktoo.org
After years of high wages in Alaska, other states are catching up
The hourly wage rate in Alaska has historically stayed higher than those of other states, drawing in workers from Outside to work in the state’s lucrative industries like oil and fishing. And while Alaska’s rate is still comparatively high, other states are catching up. Today, Alaska’s 2021 average wage...
Washington witness says orange objects were 30 feet over trees
Everett, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Everett reported watching two silent, round, orange-colored lights about 30 feet over nearby trees at about 8 p.m. on February 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KXLY
Gov. Inslee plans to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Is it doable?
If Washington state extended no further east than the Cascades, Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of no new gas-powered cars being sold here by 2035 would seem ambitious but relatively doable. As of mid-October, King County was home to 56,252 electric vehicles, followed by Snohomish County at 11,972 and Pierce...
Dunleavy sworn in for second term, Dahlstrom makes history as first Republican woman lieutenant governor
On a snowy December day, Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom were sworn into a four-year term by Judge Paul Roetman of Kotzebue. They each took turns standing before the crowd of about 150 gathered at the Alaska Airlines Center on the campus of the University of Alaska Anchorage and recited their oaths of office. Another 70 watched the ceremony on YouTube.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
The Anchorage International Film Festival is the biggest film festival in Alaska, showcasing films from within the state, as well as all over the world. 1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point. Updated: 19 hours ago. According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, a Dodge pickup...
kinyradio.com
Woman dies in head on crash in Anchor Point
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchor Point woman was declared deceased at the scene by authorities Friday afternoon following a head on car collision. On Friday afternoon at about 12:13, Alaska State Troopers received a call that reported a two vehicle head-on collision near mile 162 of the Sterling Highway.
This Alaskan couple has given away $500 million
Two Swedish immigrants who arrived in Alaska at the turn of the 20th century lay could lay claims to being Alaska's most generous couple, having been responsible for $500 million in grants and donations to Alaskan organizations.
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – December 4, 2022
It’s already December. Thanksgiving has come and gone and Christmas and New Years will be here before we know it. The Alaska House remains narrowly divided with no clear organizational structure in sight. Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) and his new Lieutenant Governor-elect Nancy Dahlstrom will be sworn in tomorrow at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. And some more politicos are on the move.
