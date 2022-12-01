Read full article on original website
The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: The 3 biggest talking points from episode 7
Well, we’re on the lam in No Man’s Land with June and Serena, but it’s not nearly as fun as I hoped it would be. June (Elisabeth Moss) is pissed off and confused; the stress of the scenario sends Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) into labour. And oh yeah, they barely make it a mile away from the scene of last episode’s jailbreak before Serena drives the getaway car into a ditch.The frantic presentLuckily – I guess? – the ditch is near an abandoned barn that looks about one stiff breeze from crumbling into dust. It’s amazing what The Handmaid’s Tale...
Characterization In The Buffyverse — ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Season 3, Episode 22
This is part of a bi-weekly series concerning the characterization of Buffyverse characters. The first installment in this series can be found here. Arguably the best place to begin reading this series is at the beginning, but that is up to each reader. As a reminder this column will cover major and some minor characters from the shows Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) and Angel (1999-2004). Other Buffyverse media, such as the graphic novel Spike: Into The Light (2014) are not pertinent to this series. Also there will be no referencing real world events in this bi-weekly series.
Gordon Gone: Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #2
“Batman has joined forces with his arch-nemesis, and things are already off to a rocky start. But time is of the essence as another piece of Commissioner Gordon is delivered to the Gotham City PD. Will Batman be able to work fast enough to save his dear friend, or whatever is left of him?”
Netflix’s Anime Gets A Graphic Novel Adaption: Previewing ‘The Idhun Chronicle: The Resistance’
Written by Laura Gallego, Andres Carrien Moratinos. “Experience the hit anime Netflix show as a graphic novel series!. Alsan, now Alexander, has returned to Earth and wants to re-organize the Resistance. He must locate Jack and Victoria and prepare them to fight. What dangerous adventures will they be involved in this time? The graphic novel based on Laura Gallego’s books continues on in the fight for peace in the world of Idhun.”
Sky Stream review: the satellite-free Sky TV streaming box
Sky has taken its satellite-free pay-TV service from the Glass television and shoved it into a tiny streaming box that you can plug into your existing kit and hook up to wifi. The Sky Stream box subscription starts at £25 a month with a £20 fee upfront, which gives you Sky’s entertainment package for 18 months plus a basic Netflix account. It then rises in price depending on any other channels or content you add. Alternatively, you can subscribe on a 31-day rolling contract and chop and change as you see fit, although without an active subscription the box becomes useless.
Introducing The Newest Massive-Verse Hero: Previewing ‘Radiant Pink’ #1
“The newest entry into the MASSIVE-VERSE, RADIANT BLACK’s shared superhero universe!. Life is good for Eva. Ever since teleporting superhero RADIANT PINK (her secret alter ego) started guesting on her streams, her view count has skyrocketed-and fame and fortune are surely close behind. But when a charity appearance is interrupted by a squad of mercenaries hunting for the Radiant that powers her, Eva will find herself very far out of her comfort zone.
The Nightshift Of Cosmic Horror–Watch The ‘Six Guys’ Animated Short
Six Guys is an animated horror short by Ripley Howarth inspired by the works of Junji Ito and Charlie Kaufman. This film is a slow-burn that really kicks into high gear once the protagonist encounters the personification of Time. Horror in animation can be hit or miss, but Howarth uses the imperfections of the art form to their advantage. Six Guys is truly unsettling.
Jason Todd And The Joker Reunite In ‘The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing’ #3 Preview
Backup: Rosenberg, Francesco Francavilla, Napolitano. The Joker is dying and needs medical help…but where can the most wanted man in the United States get it? And to make matters worse, Jason Todd decides now to finally hunt and kill the Clown Prince of Crime?. The Joker: The Man Who...
First Look: Writer Rich Douek Joins Jed Mackay For New Arc In ‘Magic’ #21
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Magic #21, the next issue from writer Jed MacKay and Rich Douek, artists Ig Guara, Jacques Salomon, and Alberto Locatelli, colorists Arianna Consonni of Arancia Studio, Natalia Nesterenko,and Francesco Segala, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. ‘While our planeswalker heroes enjoy a time of...
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
We brought you a bumper selection of interviews this past week with Rachel Bellwoar talking to author, Will Scheibel‘(here), Tony Thornley chatting with Dynamite’s Darkwing Duck comic book writer, Amanda Deibert (here), Brendan M Allen interviewed, Dirk Manning (here), and I caught up with Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard to discuss their new dark comedy, Plush from Image Comics (here).
The Enemy Among Us: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #8
It’s story time as ‘Strange’ turns back the clock as we learn about the very origins of the magically villainous Blasphemy Cartel. Another solid beautiful issue of this series that gives us tons of character moments and continues to build up the magical side of Marvel, giving new life to a forgotten organization and set of characters.
