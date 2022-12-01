Read full article on original website
MAC championship game: Dequan Finn (Detroit King) leads Toledo past Ohio, 17-7
Dequan Finn passed for a touchdown and rushed for 86 yards on 18 carries as Toledo captured its first Mid-American Conference championship since 2017 by defeating Ohio, 17-7, on Saturday afternoon at Ford Field. Finn (Detroit King) completed 16 of 25 passes for 154 yards. Jacquez Stuart rushed for 93...
How to watch Ohio-Toledo in MAC Championship on TV
The Mid-American Conference Title Game is slated to showcase the Ohio Bobcats against the Toledo Rockets on Saturday afternoon on ESPN at 12 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The principal at Christ the King School has been placed on administration leave amid allegations, according to the Diocese of Toledo. On the evening of Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an allegation against Steve Urbanski, principal of Christ the King School. The allegation does not involve a current student at Christ the King.
Vacant north Toledo house 'total loss' after overnight fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to a vacant house fire early Monday morning at the intersection of Chase Street and New York Avenue in north Toledo. According to the battalion chief present, firefighters went into defensive mode while battling the blaze due to the amount of fire in the structure. They let the fire burn through the roof and began putting water through the roof.
Two teens injured in shootings along Potomac Drive Friday and Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two teens were injured by gunfire in separate events along the same block of Potomac Drive in west Toledo since Friday. Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday officers were at Mercy - St. Vincent Medical Center for an unrelated matter when a 15-year-old arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, Toledo police said.
Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battled a house fire Friday evening. TFRD responded to a call of a fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct. According to TFRD, a spare propane tank caught on fire, causing a loud “boom”. Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
One dead, four others hurt in three-car crash on I-75 in Wood County
HENRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says Brandy Houghtalling, 34, of Whitehouse died following a three-car crash on Interstate 75 northbound around 10:13 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say Ivory Quinn, 30, of Toledo was driving a 2008 Cadillac SRX northbound when she...
13abc Big Story: The debate over legalizing cannabis
Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution defended his proposal in its first committee hearing Thursday. Central...
Vehicle struck by gunfire on Potomac Drive
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating an shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. Police responded to shots fired and multiple vehicles hit on Potomac Drive around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officials confirmed that one white vehicle was shot at, but it was empty. Around the same...
Suspect wanted in downtown Balance Grille aggravated robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Nov. 28, 2022. Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole $100 from the downtown Toledo Balance Pan Asian Grille location during an aggravated robbery Wednesday. According to a Toledo police report, crews...
TPD releases dash cam and body cam from indecent exposure arrest last week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released video of the arrest of a man wanted for indecent exposure in Michigan Monday. On November 30 the Lucas County Warrant Squad requested assistance with the arrest of Jeffery Prielipp, 54. Prielipp had a Felony Warrant out of Michigan for indecent exposure to minors.
State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The state Auditor’s office is investigating the City of Perrysburg. A spokesman for the Auditor’s office told 13abc Monday morning there is an active investigation from the Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit. No further details on the investigation have been released. The Auditor’s office...
Woman dies in three vehicle crash on I-75
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a three vehicle crash on Dec. 3 at 10:13 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles and occurred on I-75 near mile post 171 in Henry Township. A 30-year-old from Toledo was driving northbound in a...
TPD: no one injured after car crashed into T-Mobile building
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police responded to Glendale Avenue Thursday evening after reports of a car crashing into a T-Mobile building. TPD says no one was injured in the crash but there was structural damage to the building. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include...
Perrysburg’s Law Director resigns
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg’s Law Director has resigned from her position, according to city officials. Kathryn Sandretto submitted her resignation Thursday, effective immediately. Her resignation letter did not provide any further explanation as to why she was leaving the position. It’s unclear at this time why Sandretto resigned...
BG man cited for menacing after allegedly threatening neighbor
A Bowling Green man was cited for menacing after reportedly threatening to kill a neighbor. Bowling Green Police responded to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue, Sunday around 7:45 p.m. A woman reported that Ladarius Drones, 27, was outside in his vehicle listening to loud music. She told police she asked Drones to turn down the music, and he reportedly turned up the music instead.
Man arrested for indecent exposure, leading police on chase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted for indecent exposure and led police on a chase through Lucas County. TPD says two officers were out patrolling on the evening of Nov. 30 when they were contacted by the Lucas County Warrant Squad who requested assistance with the arrest of Jeffery Prielipp, 54. Prielipp had a Felony Warrant out of Michigan for indecent exposure to minors.
Northwood woman sentenced for hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman convicted of child endangerment charges, accused of hog-tying her child and leaving him bound for hours, is facing nearly a decade in prison. Tabetha Sosnowicz was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison on multiple Endangering Children charges in separate cases in a Wood County courtroom on Monday.
Body of missing Tennessee mother found in trunk of car after Michigan police chase, crash
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found dead in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday is that of missing Murfreesboro, Tennessee woman, Eleni Kassa.
Second victim dies in Collingwood/Islington hit-and-run
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second victim who was involved in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Collingwood and Islington on Monday has died, according to Toledo Police. The hit-and-run happened on Nov. 28 around 1:20 p.m. Khalid Denton, 29, and Lakwanda Brown, 30, were in a vehicle heading westbound on Islington towards Collingwood. Another vehicle with two unknown occupants was traveling northbound on Collingwood.
