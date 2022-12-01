Read full article on original website
Former Celtic kitman jailed for abusing young boys dies in custody
A former Celtic kitman who sexually abused young boys has died in custody.James McCafferty, 76, was jailed for six years and nine months in May 2019 after he admitted a string of historic sexual offences.McCafferty, who was also a youth coach, pleaded guilty to 11 charges related to paedophile activity against 10 victims, which took place over several decades from the 1970s.The Scottish Prison Service said: “James McCafferty, 76, a prisoner at HMP Glenochil, died on Saturday November 19.“He was convicted at Edinburgh High Court in 2019. Police Scotland have been notified and the matter reported to the procurator fiscal.“A...
High-profile Australian rape case won't resume after mistrial
An Australian rape case that sparked national protests will not return to court after a mistrial, because of fears the intense public scrutiny could have a grave toll on the accuser's mental health, prosecutors said Friday. Public prosecutor Shane Drumgold said plans for a second trial had been shelved to protect Higgins' health.
How Brittany Higgins spoke out about her 'despair' - just weeks before she was admitted to hospital and her rape trial was abandoned
Brittany Higgins posted a series of cryptic photos in her final Instagram post just days before she was admitted to hospital and her rape trial was abandoned. Ms Higgins posted a moody photo of the beach, a selfie with Grace Tame and Chanel Contos, and two photos of herself during the October rape trial.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation
The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
German prosecutors call for 97-year-old former secretary to SS commander be convicted
A 97-year-old woman who was the secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is facing calls for conviction for being an accessory to murder by German prosecutors. Irmgard Furchner has been on trial for more than a year at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany, and prosecutors are arguing for her to be given a two-year suspended sentence.Furchner is being tried in a juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes.Prosecutor Maxi Wantzen said in closing arguments that “these proceedings are of outstanding historical significance”, the German news agency dpa...
Idaho Murders Update: Roommates Break Silence, Victim's Mom Shares Theory
Police have not yet named a suspect or made any arrests after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus rental house last month.
Accused of shooting an American, a 107-year old man set a record as the oldest prisoner in the world
Credit: Michael Coghlan from Adelaide, Australia; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Guinness Book of World Records has listed an Australian man, Bill Wallace (1881 - 1989), as the oldest prisoner on record.
Man who covered his partner in petrol then gave her a cigarette jailed 24 years later
A man who subjected his partner to “unimaginable” physical injuries when he doused her with petrol and set her on fire – leading to her death 21 years later – has been jailed.Steven Craig, 58, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years for inflicting horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998. Reading from Kirk’s witness statement describing her relationship with her killer, the judge said Craig would watch the film Reservoir Dogs with a “constant grin” and enjoyed seeing the violent scenes depicted in it. The...
Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 given second life term for prison attack
A convicted killer who wounded a female prison officer in a “frenzied” 10-second attack while serving a life term for shooting a policeman in 2003 has been given a further life sentence.Former US marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used a potentially “deadly” homemade pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.Pc Broadhurst was shot in Leeds at point blank range on Boxing Day 2003, as he and other officers checked on a suspected stolen car.A week-long trial at Worcester...
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
Man dragged out of home after allegedly refusing to go to quarantine facility
Authorities in the Chinese southern city of Hangzhou have apologized after forcibly taking a man from his home as he allegedly refused to go to a quarantine facility.
Hulme woman raped after armed man climbs through window
A man who climbed into a woman's flat and threatened her with a knife before raping her is being sought by police. The woman was attacked after the man entered through an unlocked window at the apartment in Hulme, Manchester, at about 05:00 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Parents arrested after woman’s body found in suitcase at expressway in India
The parents of an Indian woman who died in a case of suspected honour killing were arrested in Uttar Pradesh state’s Mathura city on Monday night.The body of Ayushi Yadav, 21, was found inside a red trolley bag on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on 18 November.Honour killings are murders usually carried out by family members of any individual who is perceived to have brought shame upon the family.Police on Monday said the woman was killed as she had married a man of her own choice, against the wishes of her parents.“The victim’s father Nitesh Yadav and mother Brajbala...
Toddler Dies After Being Mauled by Dog at Motel: Police
New South Wales police said a 2-year-old boy was bitten by at least one dog and later died from his injuries.
Huntsman filmed hurling body-shaming slurs at activist and shouting ‘go back to McDonald’s’
A huntsman has been accused of bullying after he was filmed repeatedly calling a female activist “fatty” and telling her to “go back to McDonald’s”.West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs accused the unnamed huntsman of “cruel body-shaming” the animal rights protester who was filming them.A video shows two members of Warwickshire Hunt howling with laughter after one shouts: “No fatty, stop it, go back to McDonald’s”.During the four-minute clip, which was filmed on October 22 in Admington, near Stratford-upon-Avon, Warkwickshire, the woman is called “fatty” 28 times.During the hunt, the leading huntsman rounds on the woman again, and says: “Follow the...
As the University of Idaho homicide investigation enters a critical stage, police must protect information 'at all costs,' experts say
The investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students is entering a critical stage in its third week, as police are starting to receive forensic testing results from the crime scene, law enforcement experts tell CNN.
Inspector warns of reoffending risk as prisoners locked in cells 23 hours a day
A lack of prison officers means some inmates are spending more than 23 hours a day in their cells, with a rising risk of reoffending once they are released, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons has said.The warning from Charlie Taylor came after justice minister Damian Hinds announced in Parliament this week that 400 police cells would be used temporarily to hold prisoners following an “acute and sudden” increase in the prison population.Speaking on Times Radio, Mr Taylor said that several prisons were struggling to recruit and retain staff, including at Sheppey and Woodhill.You cannot rehabilitate someone if they are banged...
Hospital patient arrested for allegedly switching off neighbor's 'noisy' oxygen machine
A hospital patient has been arrested after she allegedly twice switched off the oxygen equipment on which a fellow patient depended because it was too noisy, German authorities have said.
