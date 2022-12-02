ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia DeJonge reveals the shock text she received about landing the role of Priscilla Presley in Baz Lurhmann's Elvis

She recently won GQ's Woman Of The Year award thanks to her role in Baz Lurhmann's Elvis.

And Olivia DeJonge has recalled how sshocked she was when her agent informed her she landed the plum gig of playing Priscilla Presley opposite Austin Butler.

The 24-year-old star explained how she had sent an audition tape in early 2019 then heard nothing for three months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27bR2I_0jUe1GIE00
Olivia DeJonge has revealed how surprised and shocked she was when her agent informed her she landed the role in Elvis as Priscilla opposite Austin Butler (pictured)

Olivia and her agent were at a dinner when she received a text message saying she had landed the gig.

'We were just so shocked and so excited,' she told The Advertiser

'The feeling I felt when I got it was a lot of surprise and I was just like here we go now we really need to start working.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjaMv_0jUe1GIE00
The 24-year-old movie star explained how she had sent an audition tape in early 2019 then heard nothing for three months

The actress expressed her passion for the role and wanted to give the best performance and therefore conducted a lot of research.

However, as there was little filmed evidence of Priscilla in the early days this allowed Olivia to have some freedom with her portrayal.

Olivia had the opportunity to meet Priscilla and even sat with her during the Cannes Film Festival where the movie premiered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bR4x0_0jUe1GIE00
Olivia had the opportunity to meet Priscilla (pictured) and even sat with her during the Cannes Film Festival where the movie premiered
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrR2L_0jUe1GIE00
The actress expressed her passion for the role and wanted to give the best performance and therefore conducted a lot of research. However, as there was little filmed evidence of Priscilla in the early days this allowed Olivia to have some freedom with her portrayal

During the interview Olivia explained how she didn't mind watching herself during this specific project.

'My character isn't the centrepiece of the film so there was a sense of... you could sort of separate yourself and a lot of time had gone by,' she said.

'Usually I will choose definitely not to.'

Olivia also explained her transformation into Priscilla was so big, it didn't feel like she was watching herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebc87_0jUe1GIE00
During the interview Olivia explained how she didn't mind watching herself during this specific project, she said: 'My character isn't the centrepiece of the film so there was a sense of... you could sort of separate yourself and a lot of time had gone by'

Community Policy