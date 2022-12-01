David Andrews, Trent Brown active for Thursday night's game vs. Bills

The New England Patriots avoided a near disaster on Thursday with news that both center David Andrews and left tackle Trent Brown would be active for the team’s Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills.

There were obvious concerns initially when it was revealed that Brown was downgraded to questionable with an illness. Isaiah Wynn had already been ruled out for the game. But Brown, Andrews and Yodny Cajuste were all listed as questionable to play.

It would have been dire circumstances to see Patriots quarterback Mac Jones play under center with all four offensive linemen out for a pivotal AFC East matchup against an aggressive Bills defense. Fortunately for the Patriots, their offensive front will remain intact, outside of Wynn and Cajuste, ahead of what feels like a must-win game for the team.

Here is the full list of inactives.

Damien Harris and Jalen Mills being out is something to keep an eye on in the game.

Yes, Rhamondre Stevenson is an every-down running back, but Harris’ absence means extended reps for one of the rookies, Kevin Harris or Pierre Strong Jr.

Mills being out also means more work for rookie cornerback Jack Jones, who will face one of his toughest matches to date in helping the Patriots stave off quarterback Josh Allen and his bevy of offensive weapons.