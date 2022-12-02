Read full article on original website
Related
UCF football unable to contain Tulane's offense in AAC championship game
UCF football could not handle Tulane’s offense as the Green Wave won their first AAC championship on Saturday. “It hurts,” senior quarterback John Rhys Plumlee said in a postgame press conference. “It’s one of those things that if it doesn’t hurt, then this doesn’t mean nothing to you.”
UCF volleyball's historic season falls short as record-breaking team members say goodbye
UCF volleyball ended its historic season, losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Knights (28-1) swept past Yale (23-3) in Friday’s round one match to advance but did not accomplish their goal of making it to the Sweet 16 after losing 3-1 to Penn State on Saturday. The Knights have still never made it past the second round of the tournament.
Just a small town girl: Sytia Messer's journey to UCF women's basketball
Just a small-town girl from Waldo, Arkansas, Sytia Messer will look to overcome any challenge just the way her parents showed her. “We come from a small town but from a big heart. I come from a two-parent home where my mother and father instilled in us the importance of faith — the importance of your character. Your word is your bond don't let anyone outwork you,” Messer said in a press conference on April 5.
UCF tight end Alec Holler forges his legacy with spectacular catch
Born in Winter Park, Florida, Alec Holler grew up a UCF fan with a dream of one day playing for the Knights. “They talk about dreams coming true at Disney World, but I mean, at UCF, dreams come true,” Holler said in a press conference. After playing high school...
Family helps UCF volleyball setter write her name in the record books
Amber Olson, a graduate setter and two-time AAC setter of the year, has made a massive impact on UCF volleyball with career-bests in assisting and digs this, contributing to the team winning its fifth consecutive conference title. Volleyball has not always been a big part of Olson’s life. She genuinely...
UCF women’s basketball uses strong second half to beat Sam Houston
The UCF women’s basketball team reeled in its sixth straight win to start the season on Thursday in a home match-up against Sam Houston. Head coach Sytia Messer feels that her players stepped into their game during the second half. "I think the second half — my team settled...
Lavender Council hosts Holigay Party for LGBTQ+ community at UCF
Lavender Council members with giant tinsel candy canes greeted all who entered the Ginsburg Lounge for the “Holigay Party” Monday. The Lavender Council along with the Pride Student Association and Multicultural Student Center for LGBTQ+ students hosted a holiday celebration aimed to provide students with a sense of community before they return to homes that may not be as accepting as their fellow students on campus. Many Lavender Council members and PSA members, including about 75 students and friends, attended this event.
Garage I becomes "go-to spot" for up and coming local musicians
A parking garage isn’t normally a place where people from different places and backgrounds come together and build a community, but UCF’s Garage I has become that place for young musicians in Orlando. “I feel like the garages have become, like, this go-to spot for bands to rehearse....
CAPS Giving Back Campaign helps reduce charges for UCF students
UCF students were offered the opportunity to give back this November in exchange for getting rid of their outstanding balance at the university's Counseling and Psychological Services department. Although CAPS offers free counseling services to students who attend UCF, students can accumulate an outstanding balance by either arriving late to...
UCF alumna sees passion as perfect formula for skin care business
When Stephanie McDonald first smelled the enticing scent of essential oils, she knew her love for skin care was just beginning. In the kitchen of her Knights Circle apartment, McDonald experimented with thyme oil and rosemary to find a perfect scent, but it didn’t turn out how she had hoped.
