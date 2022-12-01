Read full article on original website
Key matchup: Kent State poses Sincere challenge for Gonzaga’s guards
Sincere Carry didn’t sweep every Mid-American Conference award last season, but he made a good run at it. He was the MAC player of the year, All-MAC first team, All-MAC defensive team and was selected conference player of the week three times. Carry is back at it in his...
Stanford holds off Gonzaga with a barrage of treys, 84-63
STANFORD, Calif. – No. 2 Stanford (10-1) held off No. 23 Gonzaga (7-2) in a matchup that saw the teams have a close battle in the first two quarters. The game was tied early in the second period, and the Bulldogs earned a short-lived one-point lead. However, with a depleted roster due to several players being out sick or injured, Stanford was too much for the visitors to handle down the stretch.
Dave Boling: As more Gonzaga jerseys are lifted to the rafters, let's remember the original Zags great – Frank Burgess
Gonzaga doesn’t actually hang retired jerseys in the gym rafters. The number and name of the commemorated Zag are placed on a Navy blue banner and raised on high with appropriate ceremony. And since the upper reaches of the McCarthey Athletic Center will showcase three additions this season, it’s...
Gonzaga falls to Baylor in first rematch since championship game
The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs fell to the No. 6 Baylor Bears 64-63 Friday night, in the team’s first meeting since the 2021 National Championship game. It was a back-and-forth affair with both teams switching leads throughout the second half. But some important 3-pointers by Baylor and a missed buzzer-beater by the Zags resulted in Baylor coming out on top.
EWU star wide receiver Freddie Roberson enters transfer portal, lands offers from Arizona State, WSU, Tulane
CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington's football team is losing a key piece of its offense as redshirt junior wide receiver Freddie Roberson announced today that he has entered the transfer portal. Roberson thanked Coach Best, the EWU coaching staff and his teammates in a post on Twitter. The redshirt...
College student from Spokane earns first runner-up in competition to play with Josh Turner
A college student from Spokane came oh-so close to earning an opportunity to open for Josh Turner at the Grand Ol' Opry. Max Sadler participated in a nation-wide Tik Tok competition to play with the country star. Sadler said he won first runner-up.
Eight Girls Believed to Be Underage Wives of Mormon Fundamentalist Found Hiding in Spokane
An Arizona woman arrested Thursday leaving a Spokane Airbnb with eight girls who were believed to be the underage wives of a polygamist with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been ordered home to face federal charges. Moretta Rose Johnson is scheduled to appear...
Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
The cold has settled in – Mark
We’ll have a bitter cold start, and very cold conditions that will continue into next week. Take care of yourself and your pets with this arctic air staying around. Get your layers on and limit time outdoors. There will be icy walkways and driving, with no warm up expected soon.
Coeur d’Alene In Winter – Best Things To Do In A Winter Wonderland
There’s no shortage of fun things to do in Coeur d’Alene in winter. Whether you’re looking for outdoor or indoor activities this vibrant town is perfectly poised to deliver an amazing experience. Surrounded by Idaho’s famous lakes, skiing, and some of the best winter carnivals you won’t be disappointed.
Northwest snowpack soaring, defying recent trends
SPOKANE, Wash. — The ski areas are open and the snow is deep and plentiful across the mountains of the Inland Northwest. Snowpack around the region is off to the best start in at least 10 years. For the Spokane River basin, it’s the most water content in the snowpack since 2007. Copyright 4 News Now So far this winter...
Snowstorm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon, reports our Coeur d'Alene Press. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
Madison Ranch development coming to Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council approved a zone change Tuesday for a commercially zoned property near the corner of Hayden Avenue and Huetter Road, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The change to a mixed-use zone will come with terms. Using priorities laid...
November the snowiest in a decade for Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash.– November 2022 is the 6th snowiest on record in Spokane and the snowiest in over 10 years. Records for Spokane go back 141 years. Heavy snow on November 30th set a new record for the date: 7.5″. This brings the total for November 2022 to 18.5″ at Spokane International Airport.
Are backyard chickens allowed in Spokane?
My mom and I just moved to Spokane from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
Tips and tricks for dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder
The long trek to the end of the semester is nearing its destination and Spokane’s winter season has taken effect. With finals right around the corner and a change of scenery with the weather, students' mental health may be taking a toll with all these stress factors. Students feeling more depressed, fatigued and socially drained during this time of the year may have Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
North Idaho sees crashes pile up on snowy roads
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies responded to numerous traffic incidents Wednesday as a snowstorm blanketed North Idaho and motorists faced treacherous road conditions, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Amid the storm, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to stay off...
What are some rich neighborhoods in Spokane to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
Friday morning; a break from shoveling, but you’ll need to add another layer! – Kris
We are tracking very dry and cold air moving into the Inland Northwest. Bundle up and watch your step as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and low teens. All of the wet, slushy roads and sidewalks will refreeze, and they will stay frozen for the foreseeable future. High temperatures will only make it into the mid-20s. Expect low clouds and fog with only a slight chance of some clearing in the afternoon.
$1,000,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Airway Heights Remains Unclaimed Nearly One Month Later
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA - A winning Powerball ticket from the drawing held on November 7, 2022 that is worth $1,000,000 remains unclaimed nearly one month later. The seven-figure ticket was sold in Airway Heights, WA, according to the Washington Lottery. The lucky winner matched each of the five regular numbers,...
