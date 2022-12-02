Just a small-town girl from Waldo, Arkansas, Sytia Messer will look to overcome any challenge just the way her parents showed her. “We come from a small town but from a big heart. I come from a two-parent home where my mother and father instilled in us the importance of faith — the importance of your character. Your word is your bond don't let anyone outwork you,” Messer said in a press conference on April 5.

