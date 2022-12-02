ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a pearlescent beaded gown

 4 days ago

Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a pearlescent beaded gown as she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The 40-year-old actress, who recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Nick Jonas, wowed in the gown which flashed her midriff and décolletage as she posed.

The glittering gown boasted a sheer crystallized train and was paired with a stunning diamond and emerald necklace.

Glitz: Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a pearlescent beaded gown as she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday 

The star wore her tresses in soft waves and sported a rich palette of make-up.

She flashed a grin and waved to onlookers as she made her way into the big event.

She posed alongside Saudi Arabian film producer Mohammed Al Turki at the opening night of the 10-day long event.

Gorgeous: The 40-year-old actress, who recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Nick Jonas , wowed in the gown which flashed her midriff and décolletage as she posed 
Vibrant: She painted her lips a dark pink and she wore a huge diamond necklace
The festival took place in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and opened with a screening of What’s Love Got To Do With It?.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? stars Lily James and Shazad Latif and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The movie centers around two people from very different backgrounds who slowly fall in love.

Producer: She posed alongside Saudi Arabian film producer Mohammed Al Turki at the opening night of the 10-day long event (L to R: Turki, Chopra, guest)
Opening with a new movie: The festival took place in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and opened with a screening of What’s Love Got To Do With It?
The star: What’s Love Got To Do With It? stars Lily James and Shazad Latif and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September (pictured September 2022)

Despite heading to the highly-anticipated festival, Chopra seemed to be without her husband Nick Jonas at the suave affair.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter and the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant married back in 2018. They share one daughter, Malti, who was born earlier this year.

Chopra's will appear in a new movie titled It’s All Coming Back to Me which is set for release next year.

The movie centers around a woman who 'tries to ease the pain of her fiancé's death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number, and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to,' according to the film's IMDb page.

Happy couple: The 30-year-old singer-songwriter and the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant married back in 2018. They share one daughter, Malti, who was born earlier this year (pictured September 2022)

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

