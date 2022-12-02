ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'If I found that out, I would've had a heart attack!': Spain boss Luis Enrique admits he 'didn't know' his side were on the brink of World Cup elimination, after Costa Rica took a brief lead over Germany in group finale

By James Cohen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Spain boss Luis Enrique has claimed he would've had a 'heart attack' if he'd realised his side were on the brink of World Cup elimination - after Costa Rica took a brief lead over Germany in the other Group E clash.

Enrique's side secured their place in the World Cup round of 16 after qualifying second in their group. They would've placed first though they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Japan.

It could've been worse for Spain - had Costa Rica been able to hang on to their lead - but Enrique admitted post-match that he was totally unaware his side nearly got sent home from Qatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZOot_0jUdj9xK00
Luis Enrique admitted he was unaware Spain were nearly sent home from the World Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8RJ9_0jUdj9xK00
Spain secured a place in the round of 16 but suffered a scare as they lost 2-1 to Japan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2Wdd_0jUdj9xK00

Speaking at his press conference, according to ESPN, Enrique said: 'We were knocked out? I was not paying attention to the other match, when did that happen? I didn't know this. If I found that out, I would have had a heart attack.'

In the 58th minute of Costa Rica's game with Germany, the Central American nation took the lead after a Manuel Neuer own-goal.

The consequence of that saw Spain drop down to third in the group and Germany fourth - meaning Japan and Costa Rica were heading through.

Though parity in that match was quickly restored and the Germans went on to win the game 4-2, meaning Enrique's side were safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rM3I_0jUdj9xK00
A Manuel Neuer own-goal early in the second-half meant Costa Rica were heading through
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOuPL_0jUdj9xK00
Spain were shocked by Japan as they fell to defeat and only qualified second from Group E

On top of that, Spain's clash with Japan was already embroiled in drama after Enrique's side fell behind to a dubious VAR decision shortly after half-time.

Japan's Ao Tanaka gave his side the lead from close range although replays appeared to show the ball going out of play in the build-up to the goal.

Enrique claimed: 'From my angle the ball was clearly half out. More than that I could not say because of the speed.

'I was concerned about scoring but there was always a possibility that it was going to be out.

'If it was not out and it was not a goal I would not have been disappointed but in the end it was a goal so that was great.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoFDu_0jUdj9xK00
Enrique admitted there was no communication with his team about other scorelines
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioTDx_0jUdj9xK00
Japan's Kaoru Mitoma was ruled by VAR to have kept the ball in play for their winner

Enrique finished by saying: 'In football you deserve it or not and we didn't deserve it. I'm not happy at all. I would have liked to be on top and win but in five minutes Japan scored two. We were dismantled.

'We didn't have any danger in the first half and then at half-time I told them to be cautious because they had nothing to lose. We collapsed and they could have scored two more goals. I'm not happy at all.

'I never celebrate defeats so we have nothing to celebrate. We have qualified but I have nothing to celebrate.'

His side will take on Morocco in their round of 16 tie on Tuesday next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odB4L_0jUdj9xK00
Enrique's side will face Morocco in the World Cup round of 16 on Tuesday afternoon next week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uu9a_0jUdj9xK00

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
New York Post

Stowaways found on ship’s rudder after surviving 11-day trip

Three stowaways were captured sitting on the giant rudder of an oil tanker after they survived a remarkable 11-day voyage from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. The Spanish coast guard posted a dramatic photo of the three men precariously perched atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged Alithini II as it arrived in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, on Monday. Their feet are seen dangling just inches above the water behind the massive hull. The ship — which left Lagos, Nigeria, on Nov. 17 — covered some 2,000 miles during the 11-day journey to the Spanish territory off northwest Africa, according to tracking website Marine...
Daily Mail

Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'

Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
The Independent

Brazil turn on the style to beat South Korea and reach World Cup quarter-finals

Brazil turned on the style with a first-half blitz to sink shambolic South Korea 4-1 and cruise into the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta all found the net as the five-time champions exploited yawning gaps in their opponents’ defence to run riot.As the favourites eased down after the break South Korea showed plenty of intent in attack and grabbed a deserved consolation goal in the 76th minute when Seung-ho Paik let fly from the edge of the box.What a first-half display! 🇧🇷⚡️#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/zVRiKvd3Hr— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022A scintillating first-half...
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling 'won't return to England's World Cup camp until his family is safe': Star insists he needs to be '100% sure' before flying back to Qatar after raid on his £6m mansion saw him become 'FOURTH Chelsea player targeted by organised gang'

Raheem Sterling will not return to England's World Cup camp until his family are safe, and has told friends that he needs to be '100 per cent sure' before flying back to Qatar. The star has been left 'shaken' following the burglary at his £6million mansion, with neighbours yesterday claiming...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

698K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy