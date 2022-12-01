At first, it looked like USC came ready to put the game away early. Behind a stellar first quarter from quarterback Caleb Williams, the Trojans burst out to a 17-3 lead before forcing a fumble on Utah’s side of the field. With a chance to go up three scores it seemed as though the Trojans would pull away, but momentum shifted quickly. A series of miscues would lead USC to surrender possession back to the Utes without scoring, beginning what would be a rough remainder of the half for the team for Los Angeles.

