USMNT knocked out of World Cup in round of 16 by clinical Netherlands
The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) was defeated 3-1 by the Netherlands and knocked out of the World Cup in the round of 16, despite a spirited performance. The Netherlands had been underwhelming during the group stages but showcased its quality and clinical edge on Saturday, with three well-taken goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries.
Croatia beats Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals
Goalkeeper Dominik Livaković made himself a national hero as Croatia beat Japan on penalties 1-1 (3-1) to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. The 27-year-old saved three of Japan’s four penalties, while Croatia scored three out of its four efforts. Mario Pasalic struck the decisive spot-kick to send his side into the next round.
Neymar could play against South Korea as Brazil coach gives positive outlook on star man
Brazil national team head coach Tite said Neymar will play against South Korea in Monday’s last 16 World Cup match, if he practices “okay” on Sunday. “He will practice this afternoon, and if everything is okay, he will play,” Tite said at a news conference on Sunday. “Neymar being on the lineup depends on the medical department clearing that.”
Pelé’s daughters say he was hospitalized last week with a lung infection following bout of Covid-19
In an interview aired Sunday night on TV Globo, Pelé’s daughters said the Brazilian soccer great was hospitalized last week in Sao Paulo after contracting a lung infection, following a Covid-19 infection. “He is sick, he is old, but at the moment he is there because of a...
What it’s really like to live in Monaco
Described as a “sunny place for shady people,” by English novelist W. Somerset Maugham, Monaco is one of the smallest and wealthiest countries in the world. Situated close to Nice, France and a few miles from the Italian border, the principality has a population of around 38,000, and just under seven in 10 of those people are millionaires, according to a report by property consultants Knight Frank, with at least 199 holding assets of $30 million.
Croatia sets sights on Europe's border-free club
If Croatia gets approval this week to join the world's largest visa-free area, the massive queues of vehicles at the borders with its European neighbours will become history. If on Thursday Croatia gets the green light to join Schengen -- potentially alongside Bulgaria and Romania -- the kilometres-long (miles-long) vehicle queues at the Bregana border crossing with Slovenia will become a thing of the past.
Pelé says he’s ‘strong’ and ‘with a lot of hope’ in social media update
Brazilian soccer great Pelé says he’s “strong” and has “a lot of hope” as he continues his treatment for colon cancer. Pelé’s social media post on Saturday came after local media reports in Brazil said that the 82-year old former footballer’s health had worsened.
World Cup 2022: Morocco v Spain buildup as last-16 ties wrap up – live
All the latest news and build-up to the final pair of last-16 matches – Morocco v Spain, Portugal v Switzerland
Christmas vacations: 15 of the best places to go for holiday spirit
Anyplace can put up a few lights and call it a holiday celebration, but travelers who really love Christmas want more. Many places have plans to return to a livelier season after two years of subdued or canceled festivities because of the Covid-19 pandemic. From Finland to Mexico, these 15...
Flight heading to UK diverted after ‘possible’ bomb reported on board
An EasyJet flight bound for the UK from Poland had to be diverted to the Czech Republic on Sunday due to a report of a “possible bomb” on board. The low-cost British airline’s flight EZY6276 was heading from Krakow to Bristol on Sunday evening but the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing so that law enforcement could sweep the plane for explosives.
Thousands evacuated after Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupts
Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupted on Sunday, blanketing roads and homes in volcanic ash and prompting evacuations of nearly 2,000 residents in East Java province, according to authorities in the country. A statement Sunday from Indonesia’s disaster management agency (BNPB) said no injuries or deaths have so far been reported...
