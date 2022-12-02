Described as a “sunny place for shady people,” by English novelist W. Somerset Maugham, Monaco is one of the smallest and wealthiest countries in the world. Situated close to Nice, France and a few miles from the Italian border, the principality has a population of around 38,000, and just under seven in 10 of those people are millionaires, according to a report by property consultants Knight Frank, with at least 199 holding assets of $30 million.

3 HOURS AGO