KESQ
Croatia beats Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals
Goalkeeper Dominik Livaković made himself a national hero as Croatia beat Japan on penalties 1-1 (3-1) to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. The 27-year-old saved three of Japan’s four penalties, while Croatia scored three out of its four efforts. Mario Pasalic struck the decisive spot-kick to send his side into the next round.
USMNT knocked out of World Cup in round of 16 by clinical Netherlands
The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) was defeated 3-1 by the Netherlands and knocked out of the World Cup in the round of 16, despite a spirited performance. The Netherlands had been underwhelming during the group stages but showcased its quality and clinical edge on Saturday, with three well-taken goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries.
France reaches World Cup quarterfinals with 3-1 victory over Poland as Kylian Mbappé breaks Pelé’s record
France was made to work hard for its place in the World Cup quarterfinals, overcoming an improved Poland side 3-1 thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappé. Giroud broke the deadlock just before halftime, collecting a through pass from Mbappé and putting the ball brilliantly into the far corner. It’s that kind of clinical finishing that has now earned Giroud 52 goals for France, surpassing the previous record held by Thierry Henry.
Neymar could play against South Korea as Brazil coach gives positive outlook on star man
Brazil national team head coach Tite said Neymar will play against South Korea in Monday’s last 16 World Cup match, if he practices “okay” on Sunday. “He will practice this afternoon, and if everything is okay, he will play,” Tite said at a news conference on Sunday. “Neymar being on the lineup depends on the medical department clearing that.”
England’s Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after intruders break into family home
England soccer star Raheem Sterling is returning home from the World Cup in Qatar after intruders broke into his family home. Surrey Police told CNN on Monday that it is investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead after the occupants returned home from an international trip.
Croatia sets sights on Europe's border-free club
If Croatia gets approval this week to join the world's largest visa-free area, the massive queues of vehicles at the borders with its European neighbours will become history. If on Thursday Croatia gets the green light to join Schengen -- potentially alongside Bulgaria and Romania -- the kilometres-long (miles-long) vehicle queues at the Bregana border crossing with Slovenia will become a thing of the past.
Pelé says he’s ‘strong’ and ‘with a lot of hope’ in social media update
Brazilian soccer great Pelé says he’s “strong” and has “a lot of hope” as he continues his treatment for colon cancer. Pelé’s social media post on Saturday came after local media reports in Brazil said that the 82-year old former footballer’s health had worsened.
Pelé’s daughters say he was hospitalized last week with a lung infection following bout of Covid-19
In an interview aired Sunday night on TV Globo, Pelé’s daughters said the Brazilian soccer great was hospitalized last week in Sao Paulo after contracting a lung infection, following a Covid-19 infection. “He is sick, he is old, but at the moment he is there because of a...
Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants after a series of scandals and under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to speed up expulsions, set immigration targets and ensure French people got priority over foreigners for all state services.
What it’s really like to live in Monaco
Described as a “sunny place for shady people,” by English novelist W. Somerset Maugham, Monaco is one of the smallest and wealthiest countries in the world. Situated close to Nice, France and a few miles from the Italian border, the principality has a population of around 38,000, and just under seven in 10 of those people are millionaires, according to a report by property consultants Knight Frank, with at least 199 holding assets of $30 million.
