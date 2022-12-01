Read full article on original website
Where to find a Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite’s seasonal and chapter updates feature large numbers of new content, including additions to the weaponry in the game. Shockwave Hammer is one of the latest weapons to join Fortnite, and it’s complemented with some vaulted and unvaulted weapons. Depending on their mechanics, each new weapon can change...
How to get Doom Slayer in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite Chapter Four, season one has introduced tons of new changes to the island, including new zones, weapons, cosmetics, and skins. The majority of skins will, as usual, be unlocked via the Battle pass. You can grab your own Battle pass by paying 950 V-Bucks or by joining Fortnite Crew for a monthly subscription.
A fan-favorite map is finally making a return to VALORANT
Prayers have been answered. Split is set to return to the competitive map pool rotation in VALORANT. Split, which was one of the four original maps introduced in the VALORANT beta at launch, will return to the map rotation while Bind and Breeze are temporarily out of the competitive and unrated queues, according to a press release from Riot Games today.
All Fortnite Twitch drops for Chapter 4, season one and how to redeem them
The thing that has kept Fortnite going over these last five years is the support it gives to and receives from its community. Whether it be through polls, character art contests, or supporting content creators, it’s clear that Epic Games knows that its fans are what make the game special. To celebrate them, Epic is giving out free Fortnite Twitch Drops to celebrate the launch of Chapter Four.
Does Fortnite Chapter 4, season one have Proximity Voice Chat?
Proximity voice chat has been a big asking point from Fortnite for many seasons now and with the introduction of Chapter Four, players are once again keen to see if it is in the game. Proximity voice chat is a feature where you can hear other players as you get...
Can you play split screen in Fortnite Chapter 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular games of the last decade, with millions of players dropping into Tilted Towers to claim that number one spot. Decades ago, couch co-ops were the only way to play multiplayer. Gamers would pair up with a friend, or grab a collection of players and set up each controller in one room. Nowadays, couch co-ops feel like a thing of the past.
All leaked skins and weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite has managed to be one of the top live-service games in the world thanks to its constant influx of new content. Over the last five years, Epic Games has become known for introducing all kinds of new concepts and franchises into the battle royale. Now, as Chapter Three draws to a close, many leaks about the upcoming skins and weapons in the game’s next Chapter have begun to surface.
How to get longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2
Several weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 require the player to hit longshots to unlock them. These longshot challenges appear for weapons like snipers, assault rifles, submachine guns, and marksman rifles at different points of the camo grind. But each of the weapons requires a different distance to count as a longshot kill since not all of them have the same range.
Where to find Black Mous Intel in DMZ
Warzone 2 has landed, and it’s here to take up all the time you have left between work and sleep. You’ll spend hours upon hours of time building up your arsenal, improving your gear, and sniping enemies from across the map in the new DMZ mode. This Tarkov-style...
Can you play Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Steam Deck?
Steam Deck players everywhere are looking for more games to download and enjoy on the go, and one of the hottest ones of the winter of 2022 is Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The new strategy RPG from the makers of XCOM stars Marvel characters from across the universe, including Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Iron Man, and many more, in card-based strategic combat.
Season’s greetings: Valve releases Dota Plus Winter Update featuring new Seasonal Treasure
Players who were online last night were booted off from Dota 2 due to an unexpected update. The patch required players to update their game for Dota Plus Winter 2022 content, including a new Seasonal Treasure. Considering active Dota Plus subscribers stack thousands of shards in between seasons, the Seasonal...
Trail Thrasher dirt bike locations in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite has managed to keep and grow its audience over the last five years thanks to the evolutions that the game has gone through. While it has a similar aesthetic, the current version of the game is entirely different than the one fans started with. One of the newest improvements includes the addition of the Trail Thrasher dirt bike.
The Witcher Remake will be open-world, which is good — and bad
Earlier this week, CD Projekt Red announced that The Witcher Remake will be an open-world game, unlike the original title. That could help the game feel more like The Witcher 3, for better or worse.
All the object coordinates and codes for Fortnite Chapter 4
Fortnite Chapter Three is in the books after the Fracture event and servers have closed their doors for the Chapter Four maintenance. While Epic Games will focus on getting the game ready ahead of Chapter Four, fans have been treated to a plethora of leaks, some of which were handed out by Epic on a silver platter.
Is Warhammer Darktide crossplay?
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the latest addition to the cross-genre Warhammer universe. With games ranging from RTS to 4X to ARPG, Darktide is an FPS game that makes its way into the Warhammer series. In this setting, you play as an Inquisitorial Agent looking into a possible Chaos invasion on the planet Atoma Prime. When you land there, what you find is not pleasant, as it generally is with the forces of Chaos.
Weirdly, both Geralt of Rivia and MrBeast will be killing monsters in Fortnite this season
Fortnite is no stranger to collaboration, and it looks like the upcoming Chapter Four, season one will be filled with all manner of new skins for players to get their hands on. Featured among them, it appears, will be Geralt of Rivia, star of CD Projekt Red’s Witcher series, and MrBeast, one of the most successful Youtubers of all time.
When is Fortnite’s Winterfest 2022?
Many players return to Fortnite each season thanks to the events the game hosts to coincide with other seasons or holidays happening in the real world. With the winter season of Fortnite just beginning, many players are curious about when they can expect the season’s yearly holiday celebration, called Winterfest.
Nothing is here: Fortnite’s latest Fracture event teaser sets apocalyptic tone for Chapter 3 finale
There’s a lot of excitement around the end of Fortnite Chapter Three, partly because it only comes a year after it began. The game has evolved over the last five years, with different cataclysmic events affecting the island. But the last two seasons have seen a rapid escalation, ending with the upcoming Fracture event. Ahead of that, Epic Games has revealed a first look at what players can expect.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Getting New 90-Rated Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able a 90-rated Nintendo Switch exclusive. There are only four new 2022 releases that boat a 90 or higher on Metacritic. There's Elden Ring, there's God of War Ragnarok, there's Rogue Legacy 2, and then there's Neon White. Obviously, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok are not Nintendo Switch-bound, and Rogue Legacy 2 is already on Nintendo Switch, which means the game in question is Neon White. The first-person action game is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on December 13 after previously only being available via Nintendo Switch and PC.
Fan creates amazing version of CS:GO’s Dust II in VALORANT—but you can’t play it
Dust II, a staple map of the Counter-Strike video game series, has been created in VALORANT by a fan and map maker called Archmeton with the usage of Uaiana, an Unreal Engine plugin for creating content for Riot Games’ FPS. Archmeton claims his version of Dust II in VALORANT...
