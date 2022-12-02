Read full article on original website
‘Justice delayed is justice denied,’ Alabama AG says on execution halt
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Attorney General Steve Marshall provided an update on the status of executions following a halt issued by Gov. Kay Ivey in November. “As far as I and my office are concerned, there is no moratorium, nor will there be, on capital punishment in Alabama,” Marshall said.
Push to get rid of Mississippi’s felony voting ban continues with request for SCOTUS to take it up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not every felony conviction in Mississippi involves people losing their voting rights, but 22 of them do. However, some legal groups say that constitutional provisions in the state must be reviewed and struck down. “Mississippi is keeping a provision of the 1890 constitution in place that...
