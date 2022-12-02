ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

‘Justice delayed is justice denied,’ Alabama AG says on execution halt

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Attorney General Steve Marshall provided an update on the status of executions following a halt issued by Gov. Kay Ivey in November. “As far as I and my office are concerned, there is no moratorium, nor will there be, on capital punishment in Alabama,” Marshall said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy