A&M hockey ends fall semester against East Texas Baptist
Texas A&M’s hockey team finished the fall semester with a 2-3 overtime loss to East Texas Baptist on Dec. 3rd. The Aggies go into the break with a 9-6 record with their last four games being losses. This matchup marked Game 2 of a back-to-back competition between the Aggies...
Silver Taps: Matthew Anthony Calderon
A kind, friendly person, with a gentle heart. Matthew will be remembered as a loving brother and son, a soccer lover, who was relied on and loved by many. Hailing from San Antonio, Matthew Calderon, a nature lover, also had a deep passion for the minute details of technology, which led him to the engineering programs at Texas A&M.
GALLERY: First Friday Drag Show
The First Friday Drag Show hosted at the Halo Bar in Downtown Bryan on December 2nd. The event starred queens Cora Cadette, Ka'aliyah McKim Diamond, Coco Chanel, Sierra Mykels.
