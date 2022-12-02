Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"
Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
Golf.com
This putting change propelled Viktor Hovland’s Hero World Challenge win
Viktor Hovland was frustrated when he walked off the course Thursday afternoon. His 69 left him in an early tie for the lead at the Hero World Challenge, but his scorecard didn’t tell the entire story. Two birdies and an eagle were fantastic in the windy conditions, but his putting left something to be desired. He had more chances, he just couldn’t convert.
Golfers Argue On Final Green At Australian Open
After the conclusion of their third rounds at the Australian Open, Marina Alex seemed to react angrily to an action of Julienne Soo
Golf.com
Analysts question PGA Tour’s controversial ‘mud’ decision, Tour explains
On No. 3, it looked like Scottie Scheffler shanked his approach shot. Then he did the same thing on the next par-5, No. 6. No, the World No. 2 didn’t forget how to hit a fairway wood during the third round of the Hero World Challenge. His golf ball kept getting covered in mud.
Golfer Gets Disqualified At LPGA Q-Series Event
Alana Uriell was sat inside the top-20 of the LPGA Q-Series, but was disqualified after informing officials she had signed for a wrong score following the second round
Golf Digest
The souped-up carts for The Match are here and Jordan Spieth's features an iconic movie line
For the first time since the Open Championship, fans will get to see Tiger Woods tee it up this Saturday in the latest iteration of The Match, and this time it's a virtual guarantee. Woods had to pull out of the Hero World Challenge last week after announcing he'd developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot, not allowing him to walk 72 holes.
