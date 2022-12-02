ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"

Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
Golf.com

This putting change propelled Viktor Hovland’s Hero World Challenge win

Viktor Hovland was frustrated when he walked off the course Thursday afternoon. His 69 left him in an early tie for the lead at the Hero World Challenge, but his scorecard didn’t tell the entire story. Two birdies and an eagle were fantastic in the windy conditions, but his putting left something to be desired. He had more chances, he just couldn’t convert.
Golf Digest

The souped-up carts for The Match are here and Jordan Spieth's features an iconic movie line

For the first time since the Open Championship, fans will get to see Tiger Woods tee it up this Saturday in the latest iteration of The Match, and this time it's a virtual guarantee. Woods had to pull out of the Hero World Challenge last week after announcing he'd developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot, not allowing him to walk 72 holes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy