Washington State to meet Fresno State in LA Bowl on Dec. 17
PULLMAN -- Washington State will be headed to Tinseltown for bowl season, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first reported Sunday.. The 7-5 Cougs will meet meeting 9-4 Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium. An official announcement by the bowl and WSU is expected soon. The bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with ABC holding the broadcasting rights.
Bulldogs accept invite to Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State (9-4, 7-1 MW) accepted an invitation to the 2022 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, presented by Stifel. The Bulldogs will face Washington State (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 17. Fresno State won the 2022 Mountain West Championship last weekend...
Fans welcomed back the Fresno State Bulldogs after its Mountain West Championship win
As soon as it was announced that the team was coming home Saturday night, the parking lot filled with fans eagerly waiting to give them the homecoming they deserved.
Bulldogs dominate UC Irvine, 80-66
IRVINE, Calif. - Opening the month of December with a victory, the Fresno State men's basketball team rallied together to defeat the UC Irvine Anteaters 80-66 on Saturday evening at the Bren Events Center. Fresno State (2-5) was led by Isaih Moore with 22 points while adding a team-leading nine...
CHAMPS! 'Dogs win MW championship over Broncos
BOISE, Idaho - Fresno State earned the title of 2022 Mountain West Champion with a 28-16 win at Boise State on Saturday afternoon, winning its second championship game since 2018 and second under head coach Jeff Tedford. Senior quarterback Jake Haener was named the game's offensive Most Valuable Player, completing...
WSU athletic director Pat Chun asked about status of DC Brian Ward for LA Bowl
PULLMAN -- With Jake Dickert in the air after a delayed flight, Washington State athletic director Pat Chun filled in Sunday on the school's LA Bowl press conference. The bowl game against Fresno State is just 13 days away, and Chun was asked about defensive coordinator Brian Ward's reported departure for ASU for the same job.
Fresno State vs. Boise State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more
It’s time for the biggest conference game of the season. One final game for the Mountain West crown. Here’s what you need to know:. Fresno State vs Boise State (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Fox. If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for...
How to watch Boise State vs. Fresno State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Fresno State 8-4; Boise State 9-3 The Boise State Broncos and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Albertsons Stadium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. Boise State...
Mendota, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pinole Valley High School football team will have a game with Mendota High School on December 03, 2022, 18:00:00. 2022 CIF 7-AA Football State Championship Bowl Game.
Visalia ranked second worst air quality in state
VISALIA – Soot pollution loomed over the heads of Tulare County residents this year, earning the city the title as second most polluted city out of 202 metropolitan areas in the state. Visalia has been ranked as the second most polluted city in the entire state for year-round particle...
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
Spooky Footage of Walking Pants Spurred the Legend of the Fresno Nightcrawler
In 2007, a family in Fresno, California, heard their dogs barking night after night and decided to install a security camera outside, to capture images of the possible human or animal intruder that was spooking the dogs.
Man shot in northeast Fresno near Hoover High, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Department is investigating after they say a man was shot in northeast Fresno Friday morning. The shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. near Third Street and Barstow Avenue across the street from Hoover High School. Police say the victim was a man in his 30s who was shot one time […]
Christmas parades in Fresno, Clovis canceled due to weather
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend rain forecast for the Central Valley has forced the cancellation of both the Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade and Clovis’ Children’s Electric Christmas Parade. Both parades were scheduled to take place on Saturday – but both have been called off due to the forecast weather. In a post on Facebook, […]
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
1 Person Died in A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in Fresno on Thursday morning. The accident happened near Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue, west of Highway 99. According to Fresno Police Officials, a pedestrian was struck by a utility truck in central west Fresno.
Victory for Yokuts Valley
The old name of Squaw Valley (hereafter S-Valley) is out. The new name for the 93675 zip code is Yokuts Valley. On Nov. 18, the California Advisory Committee on Geographical Names (CACGN) voted 8-0 to change the name to Yokuts Valley. Its recommendation now goes to the U.S. Board of Geographical Names (USBGN), which will finalize the recommendation in January 2023.
Missing 4-year-old from Montana found in California
Missing 4-year-old Taylem Berry has been found safe, the Sidney Police Department reports. The police department received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding Taylem’s whereabouts with his father, Raymond Berry, in Mariposa County, California. Investigators verified and corroborated the information, and worked with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to...
17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Merced, California
If you’ve been to Merced, California, I’m sure you can attest to the beauty of this city. Here are the most incredible things to do in Merced, California, that anyone should check out. Merced, California, has been around since its establishment in 1889. This gorgeous city, located in...
Missing Montana child found in Mariposa County
Mariposa, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing child from Montana was located in Mariposa on Tuesday according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, a couple visiting family in Mariposa County over the Thanksgiving holiday was introduced to a father and son that they didn’t feel right about. This was enough that they investigated […]
