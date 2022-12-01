The old name of Squaw Valley (hereafter S-Valley) is out. The new name for the 93675 zip code is Yokuts Valley. On Nov. 18, the California Advisory Committee on Geographical Names (CACGN) voted 8-0 to change the name to Yokuts Valley. Its recommendation now goes to the U.S. Board of Geographical Names (USBGN), which will finalize the recommendation in January 2023.

3 DAYS AGO