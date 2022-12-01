ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

247Sports

Washington State to meet Fresno State in LA Bowl on Dec. 17

PULLMAN -- Washington State will be headed to Tinseltown for bowl season, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first reported Sunday.. The 7-5 Cougs will meet meeting 9-4 Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium. An official announcement by the bowl and WSU is expected soon. The bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with ABC holding the broadcasting rights.
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs accept invite to Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State (9-4, 7-1 MW) accepted an invitation to the 2022 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, presented by Stifel. The Bulldogs will face Washington State (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 17. Fresno State won the 2022 Mountain West Championship last weekend...
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs dominate UC Irvine, 80-66

IRVINE, Calif. - Opening the month of December with a victory, the Fresno State men's basketball team rallied together to defeat the UC Irvine Anteaters 80-66 on Saturday evening at the Bren Events Center. Fresno State (2-5) was led by Isaih Moore with 22 points while adding a team-leading nine...
gobulldogs.com

CHAMPS! 'Dogs win MW championship over Broncos

BOISE, Idaho - Fresno State earned the title of 2022 Mountain West Champion with a 28-16 win at Boise State on Saturday afternoon, winning its second championship game since 2018 and second under head coach Jeff Tedford. Senior quarterback Jake Haener was named the game's offensive Most Valuable Player, completing...
247Sports

WSU athletic director Pat Chun asked about status of DC Brian Ward for LA Bowl

PULLMAN -- With Jake Dickert in the air after a delayed flight, Washington State athletic director Pat Chun filled in Sunday on the school's LA Bowl press conference. The bowl game against Fresno State is just 13 days away, and Chun was asked about defensive coordinator Brian Ward's reported departure for ASU for the same job.
High School Football PRO

Mendota, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pinole Valley High School football team will have a game with Mendota High School on December 03, 2022, 18:00:00. 2022 CIF 7-AA Football State Championship Bowl Game.
thesungazette.com

Visalia ranked second worst air quality in state

VISALIA – Soot pollution loomed over the heads of Tulare County residents this year, earning the city the title as second most polluted city out of 202 metropolitan areas in the state. Visalia has been ranked as the second most polluted city in the entire state for year-round particle...
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in northeast Fresno near Hoover High, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Department is investigating after they say a man was shot in northeast Fresno Friday morning. The shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. near Third Street and Barstow Avenue across the street from Hoover High School.  Police say the victim was a man in his 30s who was shot one time […]
YourCentralValley.com

Christmas parades in Fresno, Clovis canceled due to weather

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend rain forecast for the Central Valley has forced the cancellation of both the Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade and Clovis’ Children’s Electric Christmas Parade. Both parades were scheduled to take place on Saturday – but both have been called off due to the forecast weather. In a post on Facebook, […]
fresnoalliance.com

Victory for Yokuts Valley

The old name of Squaw Valley (hereafter S-Valley) is out. The new name for the 93675 zip code is Yokuts Valley. On Nov. 18, the California Advisory Committee on Geographical Names (CACGN) voted 8-0 to change the name to Yokuts Valley. Its recommendation now goes to the U.S. Board of Geographical Names (USBGN), which will finalize the recommendation in January 2023.
montanarightnow.com

Missing 4-year-old from Montana found in California

Missing 4-year-old Taylem Berry has been found safe, the Sidney Police Department reports. The police department received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding Taylem’s whereabouts with his father, Raymond Berry, in Mariposa County, California. Investigators verified and corroborated the information, and worked with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to...
viatravelers.com

17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Merced, California

If you’ve been to Merced, California, I’m sure you can attest to the beauty of this city. Here are the most incredible things to do in Merced, California, that anyone should check out. Merced, California, has been around since its establishment in 1889. This gorgeous city, located in...
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Montana child found in Mariposa County

Mariposa, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing child from Montana was located in Mariposa on Tuesday according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, a couple visiting family in Mariposa County over the Thanksgiving holiday was introduced to a father and son that they didn’t feel right about. This was enough that they investigated […]

