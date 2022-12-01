ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talking addiction during the holidays with U of M

The holidays are right around the corner, which means more time spent with family and friends. It is important to recognize ways to keep each other healthy, considering celebrations may be accompanied with alcohol and substances. Sheila Specker, MD, with the University of Minnesota Medical School, talks about the impact...
