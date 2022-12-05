Read full article on original website
Related
Mauna Loa volcano lava slows to crawl toward major Hawaii highway
Nearly two weeks after it began, Mauna Loa's volcanic eruption continues to draw spectators from around the world to see the volcano's historic display.
Spectacular wave-like clouds form over Wyoming mountains
Some spectacular cloud formations in Wyoming were so inviting you could almost surf them.
Rare Pacific seabird escapes eruption of Hawaii’s largest volcano
Camera caught a young Hawaiian band-rumped storm petrel, or ʻakēʻakē, emerging from its burrow on Mauna Loa.
Major winter storm impacting Sierra Nevada with feet of snow, 100+ mph winds
Fresh off a series of winter storms that dumped 2 to 5 feet of snow in California's Sierra Nevada and brought mountain pass highways to a standstill, another major storm threatens the area this weekend that forecasters warn will again make travel difficult to impossible at times.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption continues: New aerial video shows lava edging closer to main highway
New aerial video shared Sunday by the U.S. Geological Survey showed lava from an active fissure on Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano creeping closer to one of the main highways that connects the cities of Hilo and Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Hawaii officials detonate unexploded objects near Mauna Loa lava field
Viewers continue to flock to Hawaii's Big Island to see the ongoing eruption of Mauna Loa. However, officials are warning eager spectators to stay within the designated safe volcano viewing area and not just because of the 2,000-degree lava.
'Medusa’ spotted with first calf of the North Atlantic right whale season
Researchers from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute spotted the whale her calf off the coast of Georgia.
Southern Alaska sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
A record 10.4 inches of snow fell on Tuesday in Anchorage, Alaska, which shut down schools and caused treacherous travel conditions.
Lava flow threatens to cut off main thoroughfare on Hawaii’s Big Island
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory believes there is a high likelihood Mauna Loa’s eruption could reach the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which connects Hilo to areas on the west side of the island.
Fast-moving system could bring season’s first dustings to some snow-starved Northeast cities
A fast-moving system will sweep across the Northeast on Sunday and Monday when snow could whiten the ground as far south as the lower Hudson Valley of New York and southern New England for the first time this season.
Watch: Aerial video shows Southern California cliff collapsing onto beach
A coastal cliff in Southern California collapsed Friday, sending dirt and rocks onto the beach below it.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spews 'lava fountain' of liquid rock into air as lava flows slow
Stunning video shared Thursday by the U.S. Geological Survey showed lava from an active fissure on Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing blebs of liquid rock into the air.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Southern soaker to bring days of rain this week
A soaker in the South, a winter storm in the West, a Hawaii volcano, Orion on its way home, early sunsets and so-called "climate migration" – start your day with the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather.
When will the Mauna Loa volcano stop erupting?
While tourists have flocked to Hawaii to see the dangerously beautiful scene, many want to know when Mauna Loa will stop actively erupting.
Husband reports wife missing after shark encounter while snorkeling in Hawaii
Authorities say they have called off a search for a missing woman after she was said to have a possible encounter with a shark in Hawaii.
Travel headaches continue to plague California's Sierra Nevada as heavy snow piles up
Not only has heavy snow not taken the weekend off in California's Sierra Nevada, but it's working right into Monday as well, as a stubborn low-pressure system continues to swirl just off the Northern California coast.
Mississippi River getting a refill from storms, moves cargo once again
Barge and ship captains across the Mississippi River are getting an early Christmas gift from Mother Nature – rain and lots of it.
Key climate change monitoring site taken offline by Mauna Loa eruption
Equipment used to take key climate change measurements has gone offline this week after the eruption of Mauna Loa destroyed power lines in the area.
Amid 24-hour darkness, Alaskan Arctic town reaches 40 degrees, setting all-time winter ‘heat’ record
The northernmost town in America got a brief taste of winter warmth – at least, relatively speaking – when a wind shift brought a surge of mild, above-freezing air to this arctic enclave Monday morning.
Listen: The eerie sounds of a frozen Lake Superior beginning to crack
Large sheets of ice cracked on the lake in Ashland, Wisconsin, as cold weather moved across northern Wisconsin and Minnesota on Sunday.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
6K+
Followers
317
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 2