ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Leader

DWTB ‘Nutrcracker’ performance demonstrated ‘commitment to dance excellence’

By Ryan Evans
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASL2W_0jUdIRlG00
Ryan Evans | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — “The Nutcracker” is synonymous with Christmas and the holiday season.

Chances are everyone has seen the famed ballet at least once, be it on a middle school field-trip or on Broadway, or a showstopping performance put on right here, downtown at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

The crowd last night was treated to exactly that, as the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre celebrated its 15th annual presentation, as well as 15 years “of commitment to dance excellence,” as the programs read.

And the performance certainly proved it.

The lights went out after 6p.m., a single spotlight shone onstage, highlighting the soliloquy being deliver which set the scene for what was to follow.

Tchaikovsky’s familiar compositions rang out and the dancers stepped out to prove their commitment to excellence with Que Riggins’ digital scenery as a backdrop. In just the first 20 minutes alone, there were solo performances, groups of kids dancing together, and a sword fight, all wonderfully choreographed by Gina Malsky, Lauren Medico, and Justine Buczinski.

The night, however, didn’t only belong to the dancers of DTWB. As with so many local goings-on, there’s mutual benefit for all, building community and highlighting local non-profits. Members of Guard Insurance, Misericordia University, and Verve Vertu Art Studio in Dallas all offered their own choreographed productions in the form of song, dance, and acting. Guard’s performance was to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton. Misericordia’s Dance Ensemble performed for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and Verve Vertu’s showing was to support and enhance experiences in the arts and culture for artists with special needs.

Attendees were able to cast their votes online for their favorite performers and financial donations would be made to the beneficiaries stated above. Votes for DTWB go towards scholarships and covering production costs.

Of course, there was more before the start of the show, too. With doors opening at 4p.m., the early-birds were treated to live music, as well as offerings from local businesses like Sutton Place, The Front Porch Bake Shop, Verve Vertu, and Regular Frills. There were also t-shirts and other merchandise available and a wide selection of raffle baskets with themes like A Night Downtown, a Money Tree, His & Hers, and many more.

Back inside, in the crowd, proud parents smiled and applauded, many cell phones raised to record those memories, holding programs riddled with well-wishes and pride for their children, each given a spot on the pages.

It was truly a magical way to continue on in the season of giving and togetherness.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Skating, other events to brighten holidays in WB

WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes-Barre area has plenty of upcoming events to celebrate the holiday season. • The Public Square ice-skating rink opened for business on Friday, Dec. 2. The city will be providing free skates for public use on Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
975thefanatic.com

3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Times Leader

Around Town: Let’s eat, drink, be merry — and help others

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. ‘Tis the season of giving. I believe that more and more, especially as I pay closer attention to the many events going on around me. For instance, just this past weekend locals were intertwining the Christmas holiday with ways to give...
WBRE

$1.24M lottery ticket sold in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, a Jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Match 6 lottery ticket worth $1.24 million was sold in South Abington Township. According to Pennsylvania Lottery officials, the winning ticket matched all six winning numbers, 1-7-23-30-33-42, to win the $1.24 million jackpot prize. The ticket was sold at Tobacco King on Northern Boulevard in […]
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre rug store closes after 95 years

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre business opened when Calvin Coolidge was president is closing its doors. The year, 1927. The location, is 33 west market street, Wilkes-Barre. A wholesaler of handmade rugs opened its doors and welcomed the community 95 years later, still welcoming customers with open arms. After years of service, M. […]
Times Leader

Longtime family business in Wilkes-Barre to close

WILKES-BARRE — In deciding to close the business started by his great uncle 95 years ago Hussein Kazimi relied on his head more than his heart. A huge sign, announcing the closing and heavily discounted sale of handmade rugs, has been hung at the 33 W. Market St. storefront of M. Abraham Importer.
Newswatch 16

Lottery winner worth $1.24 million sold in Lackawanna County

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.24 million from the Sunday, December 4 drawing was sold in Lackawanna County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers — 1, 7, 23, 30, 33, 42 — to win the $1.24 million jackpot prize.
975thefanatic.com

Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
Times Leader

Penguins demolish Bears

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins used a second-period outburst to secure a 7-3 win over the Hershey Bears on Sunday afternoon at Giant Center. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (11-6-1-2) scored five goals in seven minutes during the second period to flip a one-goal deficit into a...
Times Leader

‘Trees for Troops’ encourages donating Christmas trees to service members

WILKES-BARRE — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Col. Donald O’Shell, Director of Staff, Headquarters Pennsylvania Air National Guard, this week helped kick off the 2022 Trees for Troops donation weekend at Strathmeyer Christmas Trees in York, and encouraged Pennsylvanians to donate Christmas trees to active-duty military and their families.
Times Leader

Budget and parking ordinance on Wilkes-Barre City Council work session agenda

WILKES-BARRE — At its upcoming work session, City Council will give Mayor George Brown’s $53.2 million balanced budget a final look before voting on it Thursday. The budget that does not contain a property tax increase is included in the agenda for the work session scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Council’s chambers at City Hall.
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Whatever your interests or hobbies, there’s something for everyone in Wilkes-Barre (and nearby Kingston and Scranton). Chances are pretty good that you can find somewhere to pursue a specific activity around the 330 square miles of this part of Pennsylvania if you enjoy a particular action. Below are some of the best things to do in Wilkes-Barre and its neighboring areas.
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy