Offrs is a predictive analytics platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and data acquisition to improve lead generation performance by directing agents to homeowner leads who will most likely sell their properties. Using predictive analytics, Offrs analyzes multiple data points to provide agents with in-depth data, ready-to-convert leads, and marketing tools such as email and online ads. Offrs reviews indicate the platform works best for agents and teams looking for new listing leads with the most accurate data.

