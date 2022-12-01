Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Goldman Sachs Gears Up for a Run at Crypto
The head of Goldman Sachs's digital assets business says the bank is exploring more investments, perhaps including an acquisition, in the cryptosphere.
fitsmallbusiness.com
MinistryWorks Review: Is It Right for Your Business in 2023?
MinistryWorks is a payroll and tax solution for churches and ministries. It has in-house experts with clergy tax law experience and can handle church-specific needs like paying housing allowances. It also assigns a dedicated payroll specialist to assist you. MinistryWorks is best for religious organizations searching for an affordable and reliable payroll solution with solid experience working with churches.
fitsmallbusiness.com
Offrs Review: Is It Right for Your Real Estate Business?
Offrs is a predictive analytics platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and data acquisition to improve lead generation performance by directing agents to homeowner leads who will most likely sell their properties. Using predictive analytics, Offrs analyzes multiple data points to provide agents with in-depth data, ready-to-convert leads, and marketing tools such as email and online ads. Offrs reviews indicate the platform works best for agents and teams looking for new listing leads with the most accurate data.
