Tulsa women's basketball player Ahrray Young was named the American Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week, as announced today by the league office. Young, a guard from Elk Grove, Okla., averaged 11.0 points per game and helped Tulsa earn a 65-59 win at Duquesne and a 79-46 victory over Lindenwood this past week. She tallied 10 points and four assists against the Dukes and then had 12 points and five rebounds against the Lions. She shot a solid 70 percent from the field, 66.7 percent from behind the arc and 75 percent from the free throw line.

16 HOURS AGO