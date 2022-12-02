Read full article on original website
Tulsa women's basketball player Ahrray Young was named the American Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week, as announced today by the league office. Young, a guard from Elk Grove, Okla., averaged 11.0 points per game and helped Tulsa earn a 65-59 win at Duquesne and a 79-46 victory over Lindenwood this past week. She tallied 10 points and four assists against the Dukes and then had 12 points and five rebounds against the Lions. She shot a solid 70 percent from the field, 66.7 percent from behind the arc and 75 percent from the free throw line.
TULSA, Okla. –– — Tulsa (6-2) cruised to a 79-46 win over the Lindenwood Lions (0-7) Saturday afternoon at the Donald W. Reynolds Center behind a balanced attack with five players scoring in double digits. Senior Maddie Bittle tied her season-high with 14 points, while junior Jessika...
TULSA, Okla. –– — The visiting ORU Golden Eagles claimed the Mayor's Cup with a 77-66 win over Tulsa Saturday afternoon in front of 4,662 fans at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. ORU's Max Abmas scored a game-high 28 points, while Tulsa had four double-figure scorers. Bryant...
TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa confirmed Monday night that Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson will be introduced Tuesday as the school's 34th head football coach. A news conference is set for 3:00 p.m. in the ONEOK Club at H.A. Chapman Stadium and will be carried live on ESPN+ and livestreamed at TulsaHurricane.com.
The Tulsa Basketball radio show with men's basketball head coach Eric Konkol and women's basketball head coach Angie Nelp will air on Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm on Big Country 99.5 FM. The radio show is hosted by the Voice of the Golden Hurricane, Bruce Howard and is aired live from Rib Crib at 16th and Harvard.
