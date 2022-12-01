Read full article on original website
Where to see spectacular holiday lights in California
'Tis the season for the holiday light shows.
Family Friendly Holiday Events in Southern California
The holiday season is finally here and families in Southern California might be wondering what type of activities they can do in order to begin the celebrations. Don't fret because we've got you and your family covered with fun events happening all over Southern California. Sawdust Winter Fantasy. If you’re...
Top 11 Places To Visit In California During Winter (Don’t Miss Out)
California is a stunning state with a wide range of landscapes and activities to offer. Cities, breathtaking vineyards, steep mountains, sweeping coasts, and deserts so vast you’ll wonder how everything can fit into one place are only a few of the fascinating attractions.
SoCal residents can celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary for a discounted price
ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the Walt Disney Co. prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, Disneyland is offering Southern California residents an opportunity to celebrate at their Anaheim theme parks. Disney announced Thursday that residents living in Southern California within the 90000-93599 zip codes and Northern Baja California...
Explore California's Best State Parks
California is on the destination list for a lot of people. They come to explore some of the best national parks in the world, incredible beaches, their chance at seeing a celebrity in Hollywood, and there is always Disneyland. But what about California's state parks? If you are venturing to the state to explore its natural beauty, then I would suggest making sure to put these state parks on your bucket list or itinerary.
It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!
Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
Alaska Airlines is offering California residents a fast track to elite status
Sausage and schnitzel? California has 6 of the top German restaurants in US, Yelp says
For those who are craving bratwurst, warm pretzels, sauerkraut or schnitzel, six restaurants in California are among the top spots for German food in the country, according to Yelp. Yelp released its “top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter,” and restaurants and delis across the state made the...
SoCal will see clouds and light rain on Sunday and for several days
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California on Sunday and through much of the upcoming week.
Single-family home rental prices up nearly 30% since last year; coastal California cities are the priciest
With mortgage rates skyrocketing, many families are putting their search for the perfect home on hold and focusing their attention on the rental market. For families with multiple children, extended family members or those who work from home, a typical apartment or condominium might not satisfy those needs, meaning they’ll need to look for a […]
These are the ‘best’ Christmas light displays in California
Christmas light displays are popping up across the Golden State as residents get into the holly, jolly spirit. U.S. News and World Report rated two Christmas light displays in California among the “best” in the western U.S. region. The Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens, located in La Cañada Flintridge, and the Festival of […]
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
Offshore storm to send more chilly rain, heavy mountain snow to California
Another storm will take aim at California through Sunday and threaten to cause more travel issues after a previous storm carrying rain and heavy mountain snow affected a large part of the state during the middle of last week. Central and Northern California will bear the brunt of this new...
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Broadstone Pays $34MM for Five Industrial Buildings in San Jacinto
Broadstone is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring several industrial buildings in San Jacinto. According to public documents, an entity linked to the New York-based real estate investment trust purchased the five-building property for $34 million, or approximately $176 per square foot, in a sale that closed in late November. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Industrial Opportunity Partners.
Back-to-Back Storms Will Bring Rain, Snow to SoCal. See the Wet Weather Timeline
Two back-to-back storms are set to bring rain to Southern California as temperatures remain below normal into a jackets-and-umbrellas kind of weekend. The first storm arrived Thursday before a second system passes through the region this weekend. "Our forecast is getting stormier and stormier," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.
RAIN ARRIVES FROM THE NORTH AND SOUTH
The North Bay is between two storm systems on Saturday, one north and one south. Ahead of the main cold front still over the Pacific Ocean, moist air is being drawn into the state, bringing moderate rain to the south of us. The two systems can be clearly seen on this satellite loop.
The ‘Dark Watchers’ of California’s Big Sur Have Been Reported to Terrify Lonely Hikers for the Past 300 Years
Dark foggy mountainPhoto byPhoto by Little Visuals. The Santa Lucia Mountains are a rough mountain range on the Central Coast of California, positioned between Carmel and Cuyama River, apparently rising from the Pacific Ocean. Big Sur, the more rugged part of this mountainous area, also has the most thrilling scenery.
These are the 12 ‘coziest’ small towns in California to visit this holiday season: study
(KRON) — With Thanksgiving weekend coming to a close, it is time for many folks to get into the Christmas mood, which includes colder weather and snow. However, in the Bay Area, it has been relatively warm to begin the holiday season. Looking for a weekend getaway to a potential winter wonderland in California? Here’s […]
Scattered rain showers expected in Southern California through the weekend
A series of storms are moving through Southern California Friday and will bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through the weekend. While heavier showers are expected to remain mostly to our north, Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see between .25 and 1 inch of rain, with up to two inches possible […]
