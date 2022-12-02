Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
MU gymnastics opens with exhibition; Stephens drops exhibition
Missouri gymnastics opened the 2022-23 season with its annual Black & Gold exhibition meet Sunday at the Hearnes Center. Grace Anne-Davis and Addison Lawrence highlighted the Tigers' performances, with each scoring a 9.825 on the vault.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri flips Burks' commitment from Ole Miss
Marvin Burks Jr. verbally committed to Missouri on Sunday, decommitting from Ole Miss. The four-star safety, according to 247Sports, received his offer from the Tigers on June 28, 2021. Burks visited Missouri three times following his verbal commitment to Ole Miss on Oct. 21, a source told the Missourian. The...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman names former Capital City assistant Howell as new softball coach
Hickman softball has named Whitni Howell as its new head coach, according to a news release Monday. Howell played shortstop for Jefferson City and graduated in 2010. She helped lead the Jays to their first state title in 2009 and was four-year varsity letter-winner and team captain.
Columbia Missourian
Green Tennis Center unexpectedly closes
Members of the Green Tennis Center and the Missouri tennis team were dismayed to learn that the facility was closing its doors this weekend. On Friday afternoon, some club members received an email that the center, which is a part of the larger Mizzou Tennis Complex, would be closed, effective Saturday morning.
Columbia Missourian
Drinkwitz provides insight into transfer portal, roster updates
Over the past week, eight scholarship Missouri players announced their intentions of entering the college football transfer portal, which opened Monday. But the number is less than what coach Eli Drinkwitz expected, estimating 12 or 14 players to depart from the program. Drinkwitz was pleased to see the Tigers not...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri tennis suffers 8th straight loss to Tennessee (copy)
The Green Tennis Center announced an expected closure on Friday, frustrating many local Columbia tennis players. The closure will also affect the Missouri women's tennis team which practices and plays at the facility.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri football transfer portal tracker
It's officially transfer season. The college football transfer portal opened Monday, one of the most chaotic recent developments in college football. It will close Jan. 18, 2023.
Columbia Missourian
MU swim and dive tops Missouri State in dual; CC volleyball's run ends in NAIA quarters
Missouri’s men’s and women’s swim and dive team both defeated Missouri State in their respective duals Saturday at Mizzou Aquatic Center. The Tigers swept the free relay events, with the men’s team taking the win in 2 minutes, 59.88 seconds, and the women’s team finishing first in 3:20.22.
Columbia Missourian
Drinkwitz on KU: 'We'll see you on Faurot Field (in September 2025)'
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz opened his Monday morning Zoom press conference up for questions by addressing the elephant in the room. “I’ll open it up with anybody who wants to ask me, you know, great questions about reports from Twitterverse that are related to a guy having a bowl projection,” Drinkwitz said. “So if that’s what we’re going to talk about here, let’s get those bowl projections out of the way early.”
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball survives first games unblemished, takes 9-0 record into KU game
As coach Dennis Gates said several times midweek, Missouri men’s basketball focused solely on the game in front of them, and proved that in its 96-89 win over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday. Missouri (9-0) has successfully navigated three 50% 3-point shooting games from its opponents, got a scrappy...
Columbia Missourian
High-scoring Tigers collect their ninth win in a 96-89 win over SEMO
The final two minutes of the first half proved to be key in Missouri men's basketball's 96-89 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday. Following Phillip Russell's layup giving the Redhawks its first and only lead of the game at the 2:08 mark before halftime, Missouri showed why it’s one of the highest-scoring and scrappiest defensive teams in the early part of the season.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball looking to stay unbeaten, faces SEMO on Sunday
Missouri men’s basketball is just one win away from carrying an undefeated record into its highly anticipated matchup against Kansas next Saturday. Before that, however, the Tigers must pass their third test against an Ohio Valley Conference team — in-state foe Southeast Missouri State. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia Missourian
Finding Your Starpower: Girls on the Run Heart of Missouri chapter celebrates the end of fall season
Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School Secretary Erica Chapin and Librarian Kristen Burkemper coached their first Girls on the Run season together at their school. Girls on the Run is a national organization that teaches third through fifth graders the power of physical activity, as well as life lessons centered around friendship, confidence and team-building.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri to play in Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest
After a little drama, Missouri finally knows where it will play its final game of the 2022 season: Tampa, Florida. The Tigers will participate in the 14th-annual Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest at 5:30 p.m CT on Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium. Brad Crawford of 247Sports...
Columbia Missourian
MU women's basketball guts out win over UMass behind hot three-point shooting
After a brief stop in Columbia for a win over Saint Louis, Missouri women’s basketball departed to the desert to compete in the Arizona State Classic — its second tournament of the season. The Tigers opened up tournament play with a 71-66 win over Massachusetts on Saturday in...
Columbia Missourian
Lovett makes it official, will enter transfer portal Monday
If there was still any doubt, there is not anymore: Dominic Lovett will enter the transfer portal Monday, he announced on Instagram Sunday evening. Lovett led Missouri by significant margins with 56 receptions and 846 yards this season — up from 26 and 173, respectively, in 2021. He played almost exclusively from the slot this season, and it resulted in the freshman-to-sophomore year jump that the Tigers hoped he would have.
Columbia Missourian
Douglas Edward Simmons Jr. March 5, 1964 — Nov. 24, 2022
Douglas Edward Simmons Jr. “Tiger”, age 58, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the University of Missouri. He was born on March 5, 1964, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Douglas and Johnetta (Poole) Simmons, Sr. Douglas graduated from East High School in Madison,...
Columbia Missourian
Frances Brown Aug. 3, 1928 — Oct. 22, 2022
Frances V. (Hackett) Brown, 94, of Columbia, died October 22, 2022 at Boone Hospital, Columbia, Missouri, peacefully, surrounded by family, after a sudden, brief illness. Frances was born August 3, 1928 in Eugene, Oregon, to Dwight L. and Ruth H. (Benson) Hackett. The second of four daughters, she grew up in Oregon, Iowa, and California. She was a beautiful, smart and artistically gifted Valedictorian, Class of 1946 Dinuba High School, Dinuba, California. She met her future husband when her parents (Dwight was pastor of Dinuba Christian Church) invited the family of a beloved former pastor, which also happened to have three sons recently home from having served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, for lunch after church. She attended Chapman College (now University) and was married to Harsh J. Brown on March 13, 1948 in Dinuba, California. Harsh preceded her in death (06/26/2013) after more than 65 years together.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Dec. 5, 2022
Jeffrey Allen Bate, 35, of Boonville died on Dec. 3, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Son Funeral Home. Geraldine F. Jeffries, 88, of Columbia died Dec. 3, 2022. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Nilson-Millard Burial & Cremation Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Road, Columbia. A funeral service will immediately follow.
Columbia Missourian
One person injured in north Columbia shooting
One person was injured in a shooting in north Columbia Tuesday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. Columbia police said officers arrived to the 2000 block of Newton Drive around 6:30 p.m. and found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds.
