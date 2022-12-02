Read full article on original website
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season
Magic Johnson says Anthony Davis will be in MVP conversation by the end of the season.
Eight Ivy League players who have surprised this season
Entering the 2022-23 season, a theme for Ivy League women’s basketball was continuity. Three of the eight teams returned over 80% of their minutes from last season, and every team returned at least 63%. The stage was set for many teams to build on what they had accomplished last season rather than reinvent the wheel.
What to know about the 2023 WNBA schedule
Although opening weekend for the 2023 WNBA season is six months away, it is not too early to get ready for the league’s 27th season. The 12 teams will be back in action starting on May 19 and will conclude the regular season on Sept. 10. Let’s look at what is changing with next season’s WNBA schedule and some key matchups to circle.
EuroLeague: Group B season review at the first break
With the month of December already here and the cold winter coming strong this year, the EuroLeague is the only thing that will keep us warm and cozy. The competition will enter a three-week sprint before the Christmas break to complete the first half of the season. Before the ball...
LeBron James Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Impressive Bucks Win
LeBron James has been critical of the team's losses in the past, but their improved performances saw him showcase more optimism with the roster.
Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach
Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
NBA Fans React To Bradley Beal's Disrespectful Comment About The Washington Wizards
NBA fans were not happy after hearing that Bradley Beal signed a contract extension with the Wizards because no other team had any interest in him.
LeBron James Says Anthony Davis Is Clearly The No. 1 Option For The Lakers
LeBron James opined that it was the team's job to get Anthony Davis going, and it was the latter's job to be assertive.
Stephen Curry was awestruck the first time he met Michael Jordan
Steph met Jordan after watching his dad Dell play against the Chicago Bulls in Charlotte
Blake Griffin Speaks On His Exit From Nets
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin was a fan favorite in Brooklyn during his year-and-a-half stint with the Nets. He appreciated his time in Brooklyn but knew shortly after the 2021 NBA Playoff, his time in the borough was likely over. The 33-year-old averaged 17.1 minutes per game with the Nets...
Floyd Mayweather says he’s trying to buy NBA team, has offered $2 billion
“Money” Floyd Mayweather lives up to his nickname — he was money in the ring and earned a lot of it as the greatest boxer of a generation. Now the legend is willing to spend it to own an NBA team. Mayweather said at a recent public event...
Knicks PG Derrick Rose Linked to Rockets Rival in Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
Derrick Rose reportedly drawing interest from 1 contending team
After seeing his role diminished this season thanks in part to the arrival of Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose might be headed to Brunson’s old team. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in potentially bringing in Rose, the former MVP. Rose has seen his playing time dwindle to 13.6 minutes per game this year in New York.
Poole's jaw-dropping no-look pass leads to dunk from Kuminga
Jordan Poole had Chase Center on its feet in the second quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. With 7:40 remaining in the half, Poole drove to the paint, stopped, turned 180 degrees and flicked a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Jonathan Kuminga, who caught the pass and went up for an easy dunk.
