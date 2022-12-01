ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS DFW

North Texas school districts plan 'pink out' on Monday to honor Athena Strand

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday.So far, the school districts who have announced they will "pink out for Athena" are:Alvord ISDArgyle ISDBrock ISDBuena Vista ISDCastleberry ISDChico ISDCommunity ISD Decatur ISDEagle Mountain-Saginaw ISDGainesville ISDGarner ISDGreenville ISD Godley ISDHEB ISDKeller ISDKennedale ISDLake Worth ISDLindale ISDMillsap ISDNorthwest ISDParadise ISDPeaster ISD  ·Poolville ISDQuinlan ISD  ·Springtown ISDStephenville ISDSweeny ISDWeatherford ISDWinnsboro ISDComanche Elementary, which Athena attended in Oklahoma, also asked students to wear pink on Monday.Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that pink was Athena's favorite color and called on the rest of the county to wear pink Monday. He also announced that at 6:30 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held at the Wise County Courthouse.A candlelight vigil will also be held in Fort Worth on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Cafe Republic at 8640 N Beach St.  
