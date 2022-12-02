Read full article on original website
goutrgv.com
Dorsey Named WAC Women's Basketball Player of the Week
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team learned on Monday that sophomore Iyana Dorsey is the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Women's Basketball Player of the Week. Dorsey averaged 22.7 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals last week while helping UTRGV...
goutrgv.com
Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Charlotte O'Keefe
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that freshman Charlotte O'Keefe, of the women's basketball team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week. O'Keefe averaged 9.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last week as...
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Falls at Western Illinois
MACOMB, Ill. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the Western Illinois University Leathernecks 90-72 on Saturday at Western Hall. Senior Justin Johnson led the Vaqueros (5-4) with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Sophomore Will Johnston scored...
goutrgv.com
UTRGV Strength & Conditioning Promotes Haselhorst, Adds Park to Staff
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque announced on Monday the promotion of Chase Haselhorst and the addition of Dan Park to serve as assistant strength & conditioning coaches. "Having two...
