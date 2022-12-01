Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.

