Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama
Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
247Sports
Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line
Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Should Jackson State reach out to Cam Newton to replace Deion Sanders?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
247Sports
OT Jordan Hall decommits from Jackson State following coaching news
Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall decommitted from Jackson State on Saturday night following the news that Deion Sanders would be leaving the Tigers to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Hall says he is completely open in his recruitment now and is thankful for Sanders and...
Alabama starting left guard Javion Cohen entering transfer portal
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
Former five-star recruit, Oregon LB Justin Flowe enters the transfer portal
In a surprise decision, former five-star recruit and current Oregon LB Justin Flowe has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Flowe, who has battled injuries during his tenure at Oregon, played in 10 games this season with the Ducks, recording 35 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Flowe...
Beamer talks opt outs for the bowl game
South Carolina capped off the regular season with a bang and will now begin preparations to head to Jacksonville, Fla. to take on Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Gamecocks will look to win their ninth game of the season and head coach Shane Beamer hopes that he has the roster he had against Clemson in Jacksonville with them to take on the Irish at the end of the month.
Nebraska commit Jaidyn Doss has positive experiences with new staff
Jaidyn Doss talks about his home visit with Nebraska, FaceTimes with Matt Rhule and upcoming official with the Huskers.
AUDIO: Chip Kelly on UCLA Playing Pitt in the Sun Bowl
UCLA Chip Kelly talked about UCLA playing in the Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh, the Panthers' coaching staff, particpation from his players in the game, the benefit of the extra practices for the team and defensive coordinator Bill McGovern.
Travis Hunter news: Odds of former top-rated recruit leaving Jackson State for Colorado is '100%' per analyst
As soon as Deion Sanders' departure from Jackson State to Colorado became official, eyes darted towards Travis Hunter to see what the Class of 2022's No. 1 ranked player would do next. Carl Reed of 247Sports believes that Hunter will join Sanders at Colorado. Hunter still has one game left at Jackson State as a Celebration Bowl clash with North Carolina Central awaits.
Everything Mike Gundy said about playing Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football will be on its way back to Arizona for a bowl game later this month as the Cowboys were selected to face Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Kickoff inside Chase Field — home of the Arizona Diamondbacks — is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.
2024 four-star LB Edwin Spillman reports new offer from Florida State
Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy four-star junior linebacker Edwin Spillman, the No. 1 player in Tennessee for the 2024 class according to the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings, reports a new offer from Florida State. He tagged FSU head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and linebackers coach Randy Shannon in the tweet sharing news of the offer.
247Sports
Auburn to hire Ole Miss OL coach; offensive coordinator update
Hugh Freeze is fishing into his old stomping grounds for an important hire on his inaugural Auburn staff. Freeze is expected to hire Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton to the same role at Auburn, sources informed Auburn Undercover. Inside The Rebels reported Thornton informed his players Sunday afternoon that he's leaving for Auburn.
Nick Saban reacts to Alabama being left out of four-team playoff
Alabama head coach Nick Saban appeared on ESPN shortly after the Crimson Tide was left out of the College Football Playoff, coming in at No. 5 behind No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State. “We’re obviously disappointed,” Saban told ESPN reporter Marty Smith. “We wanted to see our team...
Iowa Football: Linebacker Jestin Jacobs informs 247Sports that he'll enter NCAA Transfer Portal
The chaos of the NCAA Transfer Portal continues to take away from every team in the country, including the Iowa Hawkeyes. On Monday, Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs informed 247Sports that he'll enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday. Jacobs was the starting LEO linebacker for the Hawkeyes this fall. In two games this year, Jacobs has six total tackles and one tackle for a loss with one pass deflection before suffering a season-ending injury.
Offensive lineman Michael Furtney enters transfer portal
An offensive lineman who started double-digit games during his career at the University of Wisconsin has entered the transfer portal. Michael Furtney, a fifth-year senior with one year of eligibility remaining, announced his decision on social media Monday. He became the fourth UW player to enter the transfer portal in less than 24 hours, joining quarterback Graham Mertz, safety Titus Toler and defensive lineman Tristan Monday. Their announcements came a week after UW announced Luke Fickell as head coach.
How will Scott Satterfield's departure impact Louisville?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Intriguing Names to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal (Friday, Dec. 2)
The Transfer Portal received a mixture of intriguing prospects on Friday, with G5 trench players, former blue-chip recruits still ripe with upside, and experienced P5 players at positions of need making their way onto the open market. Here’s a look at some of the entries from Dec. 2 that could...
TCU coach Sonny Dykes shares his first impression of Michigan
Michigan and TCU will meet for the first time ever later this month, and the stakes could hardly be higher. A spot in the College Football Playoff Championship will be on the line on New Year’s Eve at the Fiesta Bowl. Sonny Dykes, coach of the Horned Frogs, met...
Comments / 0