ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

"We're really making history": West Sacramento elects its first all-female city council

By Elizabeth Klinge, CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OjXV_0jUd1qd300

West Sacramento elects its first all-female city council 02:02

WEST SACRAMENTO - An all-women city council is making history in West Sacramento.

For the first time since the city was established, West Sacramento's city council is comprised entirely of women.

Front row (l-r): Dawnté Early and Norma AlcalaBack row (l-r):  Quirina Orozco, Verna Sulpizio Hull, and  Martha Guerrero City of West Sacramento

"I think it's really exciting. We're really making history in West Sacramento," said Councilmember-elect Verna Sulpizio Hull.

In the recent election, Hull beat Alex Hirsch in district 4, Dawnte Early won district 3, and Mayor Martha Guerrero ran uncontested to win re-election.  They join Mayor Pro-Tem Quirina Orozco and councilwoman Norma Alcala, who were already part of the city council.

The wave of women winning political office is also seen in the California State Capitol where there will be more female legislators than ever before. And the City of Sacramento now has a female majority on the council, which is something that hasn't happened in 30 years.

So why does it seem more women are running for office?

"I think it's been intentional work by leaders who have been creating a pathway for women to be successful," Hull said.

"As a mom and raising children, we have a very unique perspective in what we see the needs," West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero said.

But Mayor Guerrero said men shouldn't feel unrepresented.

"It's extremely important to make sure the men's voices are heard," the mayor said.

The League of California Cities says there are only five other exclusively female city councils in the state, but none of them are in the Sacramento region.

"I am filled with pride to serve as mayor at a time when the people of West Sacramento elected an all-women-led City Council," said Mayor Guerrero. "We may differ in how we see the path forward, but we all share the same values and are focused on healthy, safe neighborhoods, a thriving local economy and preserving the unique beauty and history that has inspired so many to call West Sacramento home. We are a collective of mothers, sisters, aunties, and grandmothers ready to serve the community!"

This is also the first time West Sacramento council candidates have been elected by neighborhood district rather than a citywide vote, which was intended to create a more diverse base of candidates.

To see the latest election results, click here .

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sacramento

Downtown dinosaurs: Lawmakers plan to turn empty downtown Sacramento state buildings into housing

SACRAMENTO — They have become downtown dinosaurs. Massive state office buildings that serve a style of in-person work are from a bygone, pre-pandemic era.Now, there's a plan to convert some of that space into home sweet homes.Lawmakers are looking at a transformation for a couple of massive structures: the 24-story tall Tax and Fee Administration Building on 450 N Street, and the half-a-million square foot Employment Development Department building on 800 Capitol Mall.They are both nearly empty of workers and could become the first tests for a state effort to turn post-pandemic empty office space into housing.Sacramento Assemblymember Kevin McCarty...
CBS Sacramento

"No community is immune": Placer County is right in the middle of the fentanyl pipeline, DA says

ROSEVILLE — As California welcomes a new class of legislators, families are demanding they pick up the baton in the fight against fentanyl with support from local law enforcement. As the fentanyl pipeline flows freely through Northern California, one rural county is caught in the middle. "Fentanyl casts a very wide net. No community is immune," said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire.Gire said Placer County is no exception. "Our proximity to the southern border, Placer County being at the tip of the Central Valley corridor puts us in a position where we're going to experience and...
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada City resident guilty of driving on protected land

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - A Nevada City resident has been found guilty of driving on protected land within the Tahoe National Forest. The resident, who was not identified, was driving in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as a habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, an endangered species in California, and one of concern for the federal government.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)

Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
CBS Sacramento

Officers arrest suspect that walked away from Delta Conservation Camp

LOS ANGELES — Agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation arrested Raul Mejia after he walked away from the Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County on Dec. 1.Mejia came into CDCR custody in August from Los Angeles County for a sentence of seven years and eight months for stalking, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying.According to a news release from the CCR, Mejia was arrested without incident in Los Angeles County at roughly 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 3.He was transported to the California Institution for Men. Mejia will be indelible to participate in the fire camp program.
cohaitungchi.com

8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit

California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
ABC10

More than 700 without power in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta has left more than 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Saturday. Seven outages in the delta communities surrounding Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove have impacted 796 homes and businesses, according to PG&E's outage map.
KCRA.com

Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon

FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
CBS Sacramento

Masks could return to Sacramento schools as COVID-19 transmission levels rise

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Unified School District says its indoor masking requirement could be reinstated if COVID-19 cases continue to increase.The CDC's COVID community level for Sacramento County is now at a medium level due to an increase in hospitalizations. The CDC says the county's case rate is 85 per 100,000 people and the number of inpatient beds being used by patients with COVID-19 is 6.3 percent.The school district says if the county moves back into the high level, indoor masking will, once again, be required starting the following Monday.In April, the District lifted its universal indoor mask mandate approximately...
FOX40

These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
KCRA.com

Free cannabis given to Sacramento-area veterans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cannabis was given to Sacramento-area veterans on Sunday. Dispensary Perfect Union partnered with Heavenly Sweets dispensary to give away $5,000 worth of weed for veterans with qualifying medical conditions, including those suffering from PTSD and other service-related health conditions. KCRA 3 spoke with one of the...
rosevilletoday.com

New Placer County Building Standards to go into effect January 2023

Permits will be required to meet Title 24 regulations. Auburn, Calif. – Big changes to state building requirements will take effect for new projects in Placer County next year. The California Building Standards Code — also known as Title 24 — will soon mandate energy storage system readiness on...
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 3-4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy December! Does an arts and crafts fair, a boat parade, or holiday lights sound fun to you? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is off to a chilly start with temperatures in the low-50s with...
CBS Sacramento

Vehicle knocks fence off Marconi Avenue overpass onto Capital City Freeway, police say

SACRAMENTO — Traffic was backed up on the Capital City Freeway Monday night after a vehicle knocked a fence off an overpass into the lanes below.The Sacramento Police Department said the vehicle hit a fence on the Marconi Avenue overpass. The fence fell onto the highway and blocked all northbound lanes. It happened at approximately 9 p.m.Officials say at least two vehicles were hit by the fence but no one was hurt. The driver responsible also fled the scene and has not yet been located.The northbound lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time, Caltrans said. Traffic cameras in the area show major backups.Correction: A previous version of this story said a vehicle fell onto the Capital City Freeway due to information obtained from Caltrans. Sacramento police later confirmed it was a fence that was knocked by a vehicle onto the freeway.
ABC10

'The day has finally come': Sister of 1999 Yuba City cold case victim shares memories after alleged killer extradited

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say they've caught their man in a cold case homicide after 23 years, but for Sonia Dueñas, it's not quite time to rest easy. Her sister, Blanca Dueñas, was killed back in 1999. Police say Blanca's husband, Francisco Arellano, then evaded law enforcement by fleeing to Mexico. On Nov. 19, 2022, police announced his extradition to Sutter County.
ABC10

CHP deactivates silver alert for San Joaquin, Los Angeles Counties

STOCKTON, Calif. — The silver alert has been deactivated and Warren Brown was found. Original story: The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for San Joaquin and Los Angeles Counties in their search for an at-risk, missing 66-year-old man. Authorities are looking for Warren Brown, 66, who...
CBS Sacramento

With heavy rain and snow in the Greater Sacramento region, what does it mean for reservoirs?

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Valley received much-needed rain over the last week that has boosted the state's water storage in the snowpack, reservoirs and groundwater.Capturing water is a critical part of putting a dent in California's three-year-long severe drought. But it will take more than a solid snowpack and precipitation to pull the state out of the drought. "There are two issues: storage and the amount of water that we have and demand, that is the amount of water that we actually need to do the things that we want," said Peter Gleick, co-founder and senior fellow of the Pacific Institute. Gleick said California is facing the realities of a human-caused climate crisis. This means there are more extreme weather events, longer droughts, and more intense precipitation. "We're going from one extreme to the other, typically," said Helen Dahlke, an assistant professor in integrated hydrologic sciences at UC Davis. The state's water storage, while extensive, was built before the extreme weather events that have played out over the last decade. "We're in a new world now. The system that we built was built for yesterday's climate, not for today's or tomorrow's climate," said Gleick. Some climate scientists refer to the extremes as "climate whiplash." 
citrusheightssentinel.com

The tragic story behind this children’s monument at Rusch Park

By Sara Beth Williams– — At Rusch Park, a lone monument stands encased in stone at the entrance to the playground near the softball fields with the inscription: “This playground memorial is dedicated in memory of those children who have met with untimely tragedy. ‘Grieve not for they rest in Heaven.’”
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
119K+
Followers
21K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy