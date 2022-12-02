"We're really making history": West Sacramento elects its first all-female city council

West Sacramento elects its first all-female city council 02:02

WEST SACRAMENTO - An all-women city council is making history in West Sacramento.

For the first time since the city was established, West Sacramento's city council is comprised entirely of women.

Front row (l-r): Dawnté Early and Norma AlcalaBack row (l-r): Quirina Orozco, Verna Sulpizio Hull, and Martha Guerrero City of West Sacramento

"I think it's really exciting. We're really making history in West Sacramento," said Councilmember-elect Verna Sulpizio Hull.

In the recent election, Hull beat Alex Hirsch in district 4, Dawnte Early won district 3, and Mayor Martha Guerrero ran uncontested to win re-election. They join Mayor Pro-Tem Quirina Orozco and councilwoman Norma Alcala, who were already part of the city council.

The wave of women winning political office is also seen in the California State Capitol where there will be more female legislators than ever before. And the City of Sacramento now has a female majority on the council, which is something that hasn't happened in 30 years.

So why does it seem more women are running for office?

"I think it's been intentional work by leaders who have been creating a pathway for women to be successful," Hull said.

"As a mom and raising children, we have a very unique perspective in what we see the needs," West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero said.

But Mayor Guerrero said men shouldn't feel unrepresented.

"It's extremely important to make sure the men's voices are heard," the mayor said.

The League of California Cities says there are only five other exclusively female city councils in the state, but none of them are in the Sacramento region.

"I am filled with pride to serve as mayor at a time when the people of West Sacramento elected an all-women-led City Council," said Mayor Guerrero. "We may differ in how we see the path forward, but we all share the same values and are focused on healthy, safe neighborhoods, a thriving local economy and preserving the unique beauty and history that has inspired so many to call West Sacramento home. We are a collective of mothers, sisters, aunties, and grandmothers ready to serve the community!"

This is also the first time West Sacramento council candidates have been elected by neighborhood district rather than a citywide vote, which was intended to create a more diverse base of candidates.

