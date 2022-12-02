Strictly Come Dancing's quarter-final is one of the highlights on TV Tonight

On TV tonight, Strictly Come Dancing 's quarter-final has come early, the new drama Granite Harbour kicks off, and Lucy Worsley continues her documentary about legendary crime writer Agatha Christie. Plus there are some great films too. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV Tonight.

Strictly Come Dancing , 8 pm, BBC One

This episode has been brought forward to avoid a possible clash with World Cup football tomorrow and, as we’ve reached Strictly ’s quarter-final, the judges will no doubt be more picky than usual. Head judge Shirley might even bring out those creepy little shoes again to illustrate a point about sloppy footwork! It’s also Musicals Week, the last themed show of the series, so in addition to great costumes, make-up and music, by this stage in the competition we’re pretty much guaranteed great dancing, too.

And while the remaining celebrities have had one day less to prepare for this show, whoever makes it through to next week will have an extra day to rehearse for the semi-final…

★★★★ JP

Granite Harbour , 7pm, BBC One

(Image credit: BBC)

Three cheers to the makers of this crime drama for thinking outside the usual TV locations and setting it in scenic Aberdeen. Davis Lindo (Romario Simpson) has just joined Police Scotland as a trainee detective after serving in the Royal Military Police, which means his methods aren’t always a good fit – as his new mentor DS Bartlett (Hannah Donaldson) discovers. Holby City ’s Dawn Steele makes a welcome appearance as their boss in this engaging opener.

★★★★ SP

Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen , 7pm, BBC One

(Image credit: BBC)

Agatha Christie’s shocking disappearance in 1926 has long been a source of intrigue and, as this absorbing series continues, Lucy takes an in-depth look at what happened. When the author was found in a Harrogate hotel, the press suspected either a publicity stunt or that she was punishing her husband, but Lucy believes these theories did her a disservice.

★★★★ CC

Best box set on TV tonight

1899 , Netflix

1899 is now on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

1899 is the latest series by Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. Their newest offering is an enigmatic show that will have viewers question what is going on at every turn of its eight-episode first season, so it's perfect for those looking for a twisty new thriller to entertain them over the weekend.

All eight episodes are now available to stream on Netflix and feature a great cast including The Pursuit of Love 's Emily Beecham and It’s for Your Own Good 's Andreas Pietschmann.

★★★★ LB

Best film on TV tonight

The Batman , 8 pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

(Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/ ™ & © DC Comics)

It’s back to a grimy Gotham in a sensational return to form for the Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson is a younger, more zealous and angsty Bruce Wayne/Batman, trying to solve a series of murders committed by The Riddler (an excellent Paul Dano). This may be kicking three hours, but it packs a lot in, including Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman and an unrecognisable Colin Farrell as The Penguin, vying for the Bat’s attention.

Director Matt Reeves has made the best-looking Dark Knight movie (yes, surpassing Christopher Nolan’s trilogy), keeping it fairly grounded while also giving its comic roots some air, successfully welding a serial killer mystery to the usual superhero elements. It’s quite the ride.

★★★★ NP

Hollyoaks , 6:30 pm, Channel 4

Live Sport

FIFA World Cup: South Korea v Portugal, 2:30 pm, (k-o 3 pm), BBC One

South Korea v Portugal, 2:30 pm, (k-o 3 pm), BBC One FIFA World Cup: Ghana v Uruguay, 2:45 pm (k-o 3 pm), BBC Two

Ghana v Uruguay, 2:45 pm (k-o 3 pm), BBC Two FIFA World Cup: Cameroon v Brazil, 6:15 pm (Kick-off 7 pm), ITV1

Cameroon v Brazil, 6:15 pm (Kick-off 7 pm), ITV1 FIFA World Cup: Serbia v Switzerland, 6:15 pm (Kick-off 7 pm), ITV4

