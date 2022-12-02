Read full article on original website
Related
kxnet.com
North Dakota’s Christmas spirit hasn’t been the same lately, study finds
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s officially December! Are you excited about the holiday season? Even if you are, is the entire state of North Dakota just as eager to celebrate?. Although there have been many holiday events already here in ND, a recent analysis shows that we might...
kxnet.com
Ski Report
Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 5:59a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 9 of 48 trails 19% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park – Wed Reopen 12/09 packed powder machine groomed 22 – 26 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun. California=
Comments / 0