food-safety.com

Emerging Method to Protect Food Crops from Carcinogenic Aflatoxins

Researchers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (USDA’s ARS) are using a bioplastic coating to naturally shield seeds from Aspergillus, a type of fungi that produces aflatoxin. Exposure to aflatoxins is a food safety issue due to the compound’s carcinogenic and other harmful effects.
Domestic Mutual Reliance Formally Expands to Three More States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is dedicated to keeping consumer trust in food safety, along with the help of our regulatory partners. With this goal in mind, I am happy to announce that three additional states have formalized their domestic mutual reliance partnerships with FDA: Minnesota,1 Virginia,2 and Iowa.3 This brings our total to seven states that have signed domestic mutual reliance partnership agreements1 with FDA to advance collaborative activities to help ensure continued access to safe foods.

