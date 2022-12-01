The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.9%. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two of the day's stand-outs, with EXC showing a gain of 0.2% and SO down 0.1%. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 0.55% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.13% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 1.98% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and SO make up approximately 12.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

8 HOURS AGO