Related
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
Triton (TRTN) Rides on Dividends & Buybacks Amid Rising Costs
Triton International Limited TRTN is benefiting from shareholder-friendly initiatives adopted by the company. These initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. Notably, shares of Triton have gained 12.1% so far this year, outperforming 1.5% growth of the industry it belongs to. The company...
General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $86.30, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.79% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $41.21, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest...
Here's What Could Help Thermon Group (THR) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
VF Names Interim CEO As Steve Rendle Retires, Cuts Annual Outlook; Stock Down In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - VF Corporation (VFC), apparel and footwear firm, said on Monday that the company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Rendle has decided to retire. Subsequently, the brand owner has named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director of the VF Board, as Interim President and CEO, with immediate effect.
TSX Ends Notably Lower As Strong U.S. Data Raises Interest Rate Concerns
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended notably lower on Monday, weighed down by concerns about more aggressive policy moves by the Fed after data showed an unexpected acceleration in U.S. services sector activity in the month of November. Already, recent strong U.S. jobs data had triggered speculation the central bank...
Notable Monday Option Activity: DAL, MRNA, IFF
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 64,346 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 16,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Why Reinsurance Group (RGA) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Industrial
The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.9%. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two of the day's stand-outs, with EXC showing a gain of 0.2% and SO down 0.1%. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 0.55% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.13% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 1.98% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and SO make up approximately 12.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
BlackRock (BLK) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $712.76, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the investment...
Santa Claus Rally in No Hurry; Markets Close Lower
Market indices entered today’s initial trading session of the week cold, and mostly dwindled even colder into the afternoon hours, closing off session lows but still well lower than opening bell levels. The Dow dropped -482 points, -1.40%, the S&P 500 was -1.79%, the Nasdaq -1.93% and the small-cap Russell 2000 felt the brunt of the selling, -2.88% on the day.
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Meta Platforms (META) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this social media company have returned +36% over the past month versus the...
GSK's Myelofibrosis Candidate MAA Gets Accepted in Europe
GSK plc GSK announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its marketing authorization application (MAA) seeking approval for momelotinib, an oral treatment for myelofibrosis, a fatal cancer of the bone marrow. An opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in Europe is expected by...
Should Value Investors Buy Crocs (CROX) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Buy These 3 Top Stocks for Solid Earnings Acceleration
Continuous earnings growth enthralls almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Deere (DE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
