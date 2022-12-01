Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
A Delicious Weekend in Chestnut HillMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Eagles players team up off the field to deliver “A Philly Special Christmas” albumJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Related
phillyyimby.com
Construction Nears Completion at 2222 Market Street in Center City West
A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has discovered that exterior construction work nears completion at the 295-foot-tall, 19-story office building rising at 2222 Market Street in Center City West. Designed by Gensler and developed by the Parkway Corporation (alternately Parkway Commercial Properties), with IMC Construction as the contractor, the development will feature 329,100 square feet of tenant floor area, with 324,826 square feet of Class A office space and 4,274 square feet of retail, as well as a 47-car underground garage. The structure is being built as the new headquarters for Morgan Lewis, a major law firm. Building features will include ten-foot-high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, several landscaped outdoor decks, flexible workspace plans, a conference center, a fitness center, Zoom conference rooms, expanded areas for servicing out-of-office visitors, and rooms with advanced audio technology to facilitate virtual court hearings.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Nearly Complete at 2738 Federal Street in Grays Ferry, South Philadelphia
A site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is nearly complete at a five-story multi-family building at 2738 Federal Street in Grays Ferry, South Philadelphia. Designed by Gnome Architects, with GRIT Construction as the contractor, the development will span 23,914 square feet and offer 24 condominiums. Features will include a cellar, balconies in the front and rear of the structure on the second through fourth floors, and a roof deck above the fourth floor. The project will include four accessory parking spaces, one of which will be ADA and van accessible, as well as space for 12 bicycles. Construction costs are listed at $1.4 million.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Pending at 1326 North 6th Street in Ludlow, North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction has still not started at a three-story, four-unit multi-family development at 1326 North 6th Street in Ludlow, North Philadelphia, though a permit had been issued in August 2020. The development will rise from a vacant lot on the west side of the block between West Thompson and Master streets. Designed by Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture (aka HDO Architecture), the building will span 4,798 square feet and features a cellar and two roof decks. Permits list GRIT Construction as the contractor and a construction cost of $527,780.
phillyyimby.com
Exterior Nearly Complete at Jefferson Specialty Care Pavilion in Market East, Center City
A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has revealed that exterior construction is nearly complete at Jefferson Specialty Care Pavilion rising at 1101 Chestnut Street in Market East, Center City. The building, rises 364 feet and 23 stories (19 stories if excluding mechanical floors) and comprises the bulk of East Market Phase 3, the final component of the mixed-use, multi-block East Market development. The $762 million medical facility, the single largest real estate investment in nearly 200-year history of Jefferson Health, will span around 462,000 square feet and feature over 300 examination rooms, as well as 58 infusion chairs, ten operating rooms, six endoscopy rooms, imaging and lab services, a pharmacy, and more. The development team consists of Ennead Architects and Stantec as designers, Jefferson Health and National Real Estate Development as developers, and a joint venture of LF Driscoll and Hunter Roberts Construction Group as contractors.
Second Phase of Willow Grove Shopping Center Redo Breaks Ground
Willow Grove Shopping Center, whose renovation is now kicking into Phase II.Photo byFederal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust celebrated the Dec. 1 groundbreaking for the second phase of construction at the Willow Grove Shopping Center.
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Continues at 3151 Market Street in University City, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that excavation work continues at 3151 Market Street in University City, West Philadelphia. The project rises on the north side of Market Street between North 30th and North 32nd streets, with John F. Kennedy Boulevard to the north. Designed by Gensler and developed by Brandywine Realty Trust, the building will rise 226 feet and 14 stories and will span 495,000 square feet. The structure will house office and laboratory space, as well as retail on the ground floor.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Continues at 3025 JFK Boulevard in University City, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has documented ongoing construction at 3025 JFK Boulevard, a 361-foot-tall, 28-story mixed-use tower at 3025 John F. Kennedy Boulevard at University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by the Practice for Architecture and Urbanism and developed by Brandywine Realty Trust, with Hunter Roberts Construction Group as the contractor, the building, also known as Schuylkill Yards West, will span 559,583 square feet, with commercial and laboratory space on the lower floors with 326 residential floors situated above. The building is the first major high-rise to be built as part of the 14-acre Schuylkill Yards megadevelopment. Construction at 3025 JFK Boulevard is expected to cost $180 million.
fssfalcon.org
Breaking News: Wawa on 17th and Arch Closed Until Further Notice
CENTER CITY, PHILADELPHIA – After school on Friday, December 2nd, many Friends Select Upper School students started their journey to Wawa to acquire snacks before the Varsity Girls Basketball Game. When they arrived, the location on 17th and Arch was being guarded by police and employees. Two such students...
southjerseyobserver.com
New Convenience Store, Gas Station Proposed for Brooklawn; Property Has Been Vacant For Years
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., the Brooklawn Planning and Zoning Board will hear the application of Brooklawn Property LLC who seek approval to redevelop the long-closed gas station and convenience store at 706 Browning Lane. Plans call for the demolition of the existing one-story masonry service station,...
Chesco Construction Worker Crushed By 4,000-Pound Excavator: Dispatch
A worker in Chester County was hospitalized after his leg was pinned under a 4,000-pound construction vehicle, authorities say. Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Daily Voice that first responders were called to a home on Concord Avenue in Exton on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. The man was found in the front yard partially trapped beneath an excavator, they said.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu was built by shipbuilders in Scotland and is the oldest square-rigged sailing vessel in the world. She was named "Kurt" when she was first built in 1904. When the United States entered World War I, the ship was laid up in Astoria, Oregon. In 1917, the United States Navy confiscated the ship. Later, it was renamed Moshulu by the wife of First Lady Woodrow Wilson.
2-Alarm fire destroys Delaware County home
DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 2-Alarm fire destroys a house in Delaware County during the night from Saturday into Sunday. The call came in after midnight to a home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township.When officials arrived, the house was heavily burning and smoke came from the dwelling. It took firefighters about an hour to place the fire under control.There are no reports of injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bucks County-Based Donut Chain to Reopen in Philadelphia, With Plenty of New Items on the Menu
The Bucks County franchise has reemerged in the city, with plenty of new options for hungry customers. After a devastating few years due to the pandemic, a Bucks County donut chain is coming back in Philadelphia with more options than ever. Emma Dooling wrote about the comeback in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
fox29.com
'Theo is home!' Dog stolen from car in Philadelphia Wawa parking lot finally found after 18 days
PHILADELPHIA - Theo is finally back home where he is supposed to be, and getting all the love he deserves!. Natalie Ciervo and Matt Berk have been frantically searching for their 2-year-old rescue Theo after they say he was stolen from their car in a Wawa parking lot over two weeks ago.
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in New Hope, Pennsylvania
- Whether you are a local, visiting, or just passing through New Hope, Pennsylvania, you'll want to find some of the best restaurants in the area. We've got you covered. Located in the heart of New Hope, Pennsylvania, The Burgerly is a local burger joint that serves handcrafted burgers, hot dogs, and fries. It is considered the number one burger destination in the state of Pennsylvania. With its excellent service, bold flavors, and fresh ingredients, burgerly is a top-rated restaurant in New Hope. While Burgerly may be known for its burgers, the best thing about this restaurant is its service. It has a friendly staff and is located near Lenape Park. With its beautiful decor and well-cooked food, it is sure to leave its patrons satisfied.
fox29.com
'Unprovoked': Female suspect attacked woman walking in Center City in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a woman was attacked by another woman on a Center City street last month. The 23-year-old was walking on the 1400 block of Spruce Street when she was physically attacked in the middle of the day on November 20. Police say the attacked was...
2 Supermarkets Lead the Pack in Sales for the Philadelphia Region
Two supermarkets in the Philadelphia region dominate sales, making up more than 56 percent of the local grocery store market, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Roosevelt Boulevard in NE Philadelphia
Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
Philadelphia Police Officer struck by vehicle in Center City
A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being hit by an SUV in Center City.
Comments / 0