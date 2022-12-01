ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

niceville.com

Eglin’s December road closures

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Here are Eglin’s road closures for December 2022. Check back for updates. NOTE: Hatchee Road closure near Eglin Hospital – Hatchee Road is closed for construction between Eglin Boulevard and Gaffney Road until Jan. 30, 2023. Hatchee Road is the street leading toward Eglin Hospital from Eglin Boulevard and is just past the West Gate entrance.
niceville.com

“Wired on Woods Drive” light show dazzles in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Enjoy the magic of the Christmas season in sight and sound with the inaugural “Wired on Woods Drive,” a Holiday light show that takes place nightly in Niceville. Wired on Woods Drive features colorful, dazzling lights, displays, fun mashups, and movie clips that are...
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for road, lane closures

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — Eglin Parkway (State Road 85) Road Closure for Fort Walton Beach...
WMBB

Interactive Christmas village opening in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 10th annual Bethlehem Christmas Village opens this week at Captain Anderson’s Marina. The live nativity scene includes live animals, live storytellers and it helps support local charities. While the four-day event is free to attend, coordinators ask the community to bring a toy or food to donate. Visitors […]
WEAR

Walton County firefighters help put out house fire in DeFuniak Springs

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue helped put out a house fire in DeFuniak Springs Sunday morning. According to firefighters, they were dispatched to an active structure fire on Hurley Drive around 11 a.m. Firefighters say upon arrival, they saw smoke and flames coming from a garage next...
WEAR

3 hospitalized after crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County Saturday night, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. The crash took place at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Bellview Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, the fire department...
WJHG-TV

The Panama City Police Department unveils new logo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is getting a new set of wheels and doing some re-branding along the way. From the past black and white SUVs and cars, the department will now be debuting a new logo on more than 30 vehicles. These new vehicles...
niceville.com

2022 Niceville Christmas Parade coming to town [ROUTE, MAP]

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Niceville Christmas Parade is coming to town on December 10, beginning at 10 a.m. The annual event is hosted by the Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club and features the official arrival of Santa in the Nicest Little City in the South. The theme for 2022 is...
WMBB

Panama City hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City annual Christmas tree lighting took place Friday night. Dozens gathered outside City Hall’s Grace Avenue entrance to watch the tree as the switch was flipped. “We make an event out of it, it’s not just lighting the tree,” Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “Santa comes and a lot […]
wuwf.org

The 100-year-old Holt School is a 'relic of the past'

Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90. Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.
WKRG News 5

Pace man dies after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90: FHP

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old man from Pace was hit and killed Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the man was walking north across U.S. 90 at approximately 5:22 p.m. when he was struck by a SUV traveling westbound. The man died on the scene as a result […]
WKRG News 5

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Crestview crash: FHP

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 66-year-old man from Crestview died after a car crash on Stillwell Blvd. near Monterrey Rd. Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release two people in a truck were northbound around 4 a.m. when they left the roadway and struck the tree line. A 32-year-old man was injured […]
niceville.com

Destin Middle School health tech charged with stealing meds from students

DESTIN, Fla. — A school health technician at Destin Middle School was charged December 1 with stealing prescription medication from several students and, in some instances, replacing their medications with aspirin or Aleve, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville, has been charged...
waltonoutdoors.com

Discover the tall ship Pinta in Fort Walton Beach Dec. 23 – Jan. 2

A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship will be open for dockside educational tours at Brooks Bridge Marina, 1198 Miracle Strip Parkway, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, 32548 Friday Dec. 23 – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Tours will be open from 9 am – 4 pm daily. The...
WMBB

Panhandle runners gathered to participate in the annual PCB Marathon

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Runners from all over the Panhandle came to participate in the ‘Daybreak 76 Panama City Beach Marathon.’ The cost of the marathon depended on which race you entered. Prices ranged from $45 to $110.Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce President Kristopher McLane says the full marathon, half, and 5k […]

