Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade features over 90 floats in lineup – Monday, Dec. 5
The 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade will take place on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. along Eglin Parkway from First Street to Hughes Street. With over 95 entries in the lineup, this makes it one of the largest parades in recent years. This year’s parade is sponsored by...
Eglin’s December road closures
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Here are Eglin’s road closures for December 2022. Check back for updates. NOTE: Hatchee Road closure near Eglin Hospital – Hatchee Road is closed for construction between Eglin Boulevard and Gaffney Road until Jan. 30, 2023. Hatchee Road is the street leading toward Eglin Hospital from Eglin Boulevard and is just past the West Gate entrance.
“Wired on Woods Drive” light show dazzles in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Enjoy the magic of the Christmas season in sight and sound with the inaugural “Wired on Woods Drive,” a Holiday light show that takes place nightly in Niceville. Wired on Woods Drive features colorful, dazzling lights, displays, fun mashups, and movie clips that are...
GOLDEN TICKETS: Realtors give away nearly $5,000 in cash during Crestview’s Christmas Parade
This past Saturday night, the City of Crestview held their annual Christmas Parade in downtown Crestview that featured 130+ floats. Shortly after the parade, posts on social media began circulating of ‘Golden Tickets’ that were handed out during the parade that included a candy bar, a letter, and cash.
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for road, lane closures
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — Eglin Parkway (State Road 85) Road Closure for Fort Walton Beach...
Interactive Christmas village opening in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 10th annual Bethlehem Christmas Village opens this week at Captain Anderson’s Marina. The live nativity scene includes live animals, live storytellers and it helps support local charities. While the four-day event is free to attend, coordinators ask the community to bring a toy or food to donate. Visitors […]
Walton County firefighters help put out house fire in DeFuniak Springs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue helped put out a house fire in DeFuniak Springs Sunday morning. According to firefighters, they were dispatched to an active structure fire on Hurley Drive around 11 a.m. Firefighters say upon arrival, they saw smoke and flames coming from a garage next...
3 hospitalized after crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County Saturday night, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. The crash took place at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Bellview Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, the fire department...
The Panama City Police Department unveils new logo
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is getting a new set of wheels and doing some re-branding along the way. From the past black and white SUVs and cars, the department will now be debuting a new logo on more than 30 vehicles. These new vehicles...
2022 Niceville Christmas Parade coming to town [ROUTE, MAP]
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Niceville Christmas Parade is coming to town on December 10, beginning at 10 a.m. The annual event is hosted by the Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club and features the official arrival of Santa in the Nicest Little City in the South. The theme for 2022 is...
Panama City hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City annual Christmas tree lighting took place Friday night. Dozens gathered outside City Hall’s Grace Avenue entrance to watch the tree as the switch was flipped. “We make an event out of it, it’s not just lighting the tree,” Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “Santa comes and a lot […]
66-year-old Crestview man killed in crash on Stillwell Boulevard in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 66-year-old Crestview man is dead after a crash on Stillwell Boulevard in Okaloosa County early Monday morning. The crash took place on Stillwell Boulevard and Monterrey Road around 4 a.m. According to a release, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound...
The 100-year-old Holt School is a 'relic of the past'
Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90. Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.
Pace man dies after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90: FHP
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old man from Pace was hit and killed Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the man was walking north across U.S. 90 at approximately 5:22 p.m. when he was struck by a SUV traveling westbound. The man died on the scene as a result […]
Troopers: Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on U.S. Highway 90 in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- A male pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Milton Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was reportedly struck in front of the Chili's at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Jerry Drive around 5:30 p.m. Troopers say the car...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Crestview crash: FHP
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 66-year-old man from Crestview died after a car crash on Stillwell Blvd. near Monterrey Rd. Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release two people in a truck were northbound around 4 a.m. when they left the roadway and struck the tree line. A 32-year-old man was injured […]
Destin Middle School health tech charged with stealing meds from students
DESTIN, Fla. — A school health technician at Destin Middle School was charged December 1 with stealing prescription medication from several students and, in some instances, replacing their medications with aspirin or Aleve, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville, has been charged...
Discover the tall ship Pinta in Fort Walton Beach Dec. 23 – Jan. 2
A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship will be open for dockside educational tours at Brooks Bridge Marina, 1198 Miracle Strip Parkway, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, 32548 Friday Dec. 23 – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Tours will be open from 9 am – 4 pm daily. The...
Pensacola nursery owner shares supply chain shortage impact on Christmas trees
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- If you're looking to buy a real Christmas tree this holiday season, it may not be as easy to find. The owner of Pensacola Seed and Garden, Larry Morris, says a quarter of their Christmas tree inventory is gone and the shortage is impacting larger trees the most.
Panhandle runners gathered to participate in the annual PCB Marathon
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Runners from all over the Panhandle came to participate in the ‘Daybreak 76 Panama City Beach Marathon.’ The cost of the marathon depended on which race you entered. Prices ranged from $45 to $110.Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce President Kristopher McLane says the full marathon, half, and 5k […]
