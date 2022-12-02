A simple subscribe is all that’s needed. Kevin Nash took to Twitter earlier today to ask for one favor, just subscribe to his YouTube channel so he can hit 100k subs in order to get a YouTube plaque for his son, who passed away six weeks ago. Kevin went on to state that the plaque would sit next to his late sons urn in his honor. As of this writing, Kevin’s “Kliq This” YouTube has hit over 100k. But, there’s no need to stop. Now we need to hit the 500k and 1 million mark to get more plaques in honor of his son.

2 DAYS AGO