BBC
HMP Lindholme inmates placed orders for drugs, court hears
A prison healthcare worker helped smuggle drugs, weapons and mobile phones into a jail, a court has heard. Amy Hatfield was alleged to be part of a gang which flooded HMP Lindholme with knives and drugs, including cocaine. A jury at Sheffield Crown Court was told inmates "placed orders" for...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Woman exposed as ‘fake reporter’ at Idaho murders press conference after asking ‘if killer may be female’
A woman posing as a reporter for a student newspaper attended a press conference by Moscow police in the Idaho quadruple murder case and asked questions to officers about the progress of the probe.On 13 November four University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at their off-campus home.A fortnight later, the police are yet to identify any suspects in the case.At a press conference conducted by the police on 23 November, a woman who identified herself as Destiny Martin with The Pathfinder, the student newspaper at Lewis-Clark...
Child asylum seekers detained as adults after UK Home Office ‘alters birth dates’
Unaccompanied child refugees describe attacks in notorious Manston camp after officials ‘ignore or discount’ ID documents
BBC
Letters sent to more than 1,000 families in Nottingham maternity review
Letters have been sent to more than 1,000 families identified as having cases potentially relevant to an ongoing review of maternity services in Nottingham. Midwife Donna Ockenden is leading a review into failings by Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust. She said her team had been contacted by more than...
BBC
Jury in double murder trial of TikTok star dismissed
The jury in the trial of a TikTok influencer and her mother accused of murdering two men who died in a crash has been dismissed. Mahek Bukhari, 23, and Ansreen Bukhari, 46, deny the murder of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21. The two men, of Banbury, Oxfordshire,...
BBC
El Salvador: Thousands of troops surround city in gang crackdown
Around 10,000 troops have surrounded the city of Soyapango in El Salvador as part of a massive crackdown on gangs, President Nayib Bukele has announced. All roads leading to the city have been blocked, and special forces have been searching houses for gang members. Officers have also been stopping everyone...
What is the Manston asylum centre?
Home secretary Suella Braverman remains under pressure over the crisis-ridden Manston migrant processing facility near Thanet in Kent, which had been intended to be Britain’s main centre for housing cross-Channel asylum-seekers before it became overcrowded and overwhelmed.A man died in hospital on 19 November after spending time at the centre and the Home Office has since been accused of ignoring warnings about the prospect of a diptheria outbreak erupting, having been alerted to the danger by the UK Health Security Agency.Manston provoked a huge public outcry in late October when it emerged the facility was suffering from “catastrophic overcrowding”...
The ‘forgotten’ lives lost waiting for asylum in Britain
When he arrived in the UK, Iranian national Shayan Zal Dehnavi was placed in a Home Office-provided hotel in Leicester while he waited to be told if he could stay in Britain. The conditions, according to another man on his floor, were “miserable”.Soon after arriving, Shayan was stabbed in an apparently random attack, and the 24-year-old suffered a mental health crisis. Officials said he was directed to a GP and offered “additional support” but, despite guidance suggesting that people in Shayan’s situation should be moved into better accommodation as quickly as possible, he was kept in the hotel. Two months...
BBC
Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
Nine Albanians are deported straight from the Home Office processing centre after arriving in the UK by small boat as officials crack down on foreign criminals and illegal immigrants
Nine Albanians were removed directly from the Home Office's processing centre on Thursday after arriving in Britain by small boat, the Mail can reveal. They were among a group of 26 Albanians sent home aboard a charter flight to Tirana. Twelve of those on the flight were foreign national offenders...
BBC
Arrest as girl, 16, dies after taking tablet in Exeter nightclub
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a girl, 16, died in hospital having taken an "unknown substance" at a nightclub, police said. Officers were called by paramedics to Move nightclub in Exeter at about 00:30 GMT on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Bristol dad stabbed ex-partner nine times in front of their child
A father stabbed his former partner with four different knives before driving away with their child. Liam Davis, 26, of Hartcliffe, Bristol stabbed Jodie nine times in front of their child at the victim's Southmead home in April. Jodie asked Davis at Bristol Crown Court: "Did you hate me so...
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
Portadown: Arrest after teenage girl 'assaulted with bat'
A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was reportedly assaulted with a bat in Portadown in County Armagh. Police were called to Obins Street in the town shortly after 21:15 GMT on Friday. The teenager suffered bruising but is not believed to have been seriously injured. A 41-year-old...
BBC
'School talked only about care leavers going to prison'
Rosie Campbell never imagined she would go to university. Fostered from the age of 10, she initially tried to apply at 18 but found the process too overwhelming. "It's just not something I really imagined for myself at all, I thought it was something that was almost too advanced for me to achieve at the time," Rosie says.
