Cyberpunk: Edgerunners studio is open to working with CDPR again "if they approach us with something cool"

The creators behind the Netflix adaptation Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are open to working with Cyberpunk developer CD Projekt Red again, so long as the latter approaches them with a cool enough idea.

In a new Reddit Q&A , in which Edgerunners director Hiroyuki Imaishi invited fans upset over the series' ending to "create copium to your heart's content," Imaishi and producer Saya Elder were asked whether they would work with CDPR on another anime. "If they approach us with something cool, maybe!" Imaishi replied .

Of course, that by no means there's anything in the works. In fact, it seems to imply just the opposite, however they're very much opening up the possibility of further collaboration. For its part, CDPR has strongly shut down the idea of a second season of Edgerunners . "Just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, so there's no such thing as 'we are actually working on Season 2 in the background'," said CDPR's Japan country manager Satoru Honma last month.

The full response to the question about player-created "copium" due to the series' ending is also worth sharing.

"We were unfamiliar with what 'copium' was & received the following definition: To 'cope' is to deal with a sad situation. 'Copium' implies there's some substance to make you cope from a situation," Elder said, which Imaishi followed up on with this absolute gem:

"I admire everyone's persistence on wanting a happy ending. Please continue creating as much 'copium' to your heart's content."

