lastwordonsports.com

Possible Candidates to Replace Green Bay Packers DC Joe Barry

Green Bay Packers fans have seen enough. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers’ defense once again failed to show up. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards on just 17 carries. Running back Miles Sanders also chipped in 143 yards on 21 carries with two touchdown carries. On Sunday night, it was the Packers run defense that failed. In other games, it was the pass defense that failed.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Aaron Rodgers Remains Ruthless Toward Bears After Comeback Win

Even with all the struggles the Green Bay Packers have experienced this season, Aaron Rodgers still found a way to burn the Chicago Bears on and off the field. The Packers were down 19-10 heading into the fourth quarter at Soldier Field as Justin Fields and the Bears had played a good football game up until that point. But, as Rodgers has done to Chicago for years now, he led them to a comeback victory. Green Bay scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter as A.J. Dillon and Christian Watson each had a rushing touchdown.
Chicago Sports Nation

Options if the Bears Land Top 3 Pick

After a sixth straight loss the best thing the bears can do now is continue to lose and hope they land a top 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the way things have looked lately I think there’s a pretty high possibility they end up doing just that. But what do they do with that pick? Well they have a few interesting options for sure.
CHICAGO, IL

