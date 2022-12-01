Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Green Bay Packers fans have seen enough. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers’ defense once again failed to show up. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards on just 17 carries. Running back Miles Sanders also chipped in 143 yards on 21 carries with two touchdown carries. On Sunday night, it was the Packers run defense that failed. In other games, it was the pass defense that failed.
A rundown of what we know so far about Wisconsin's coaching staff under Luke Fickell and the questions that still remain.
CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only...
Ahead of Odell Beckham Jr.'s scheduled meeting with the Cowboys this week, owner Jerry Jones said Sunday night, "I'm going to be trying to make it work."
Even with all the struggles the Green Bay Packers have experienced this season, Aaron Rodgers still found a way to burn the Chicago Bears on and off the field. The Packers were down 19-10 heading into the fourth quarter at Soldier Field as Justin Fields and the Bears had played a good football game up until that point. But, as Rodgers has done to Chicago for years now, he led them to a comeback victory. Green Bay scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter as A.J. Dillon and Christian Watson each had a rushing touchdown.
After a sixth straight loss the best thing the bears can do now is continue to lose and hope they land a top 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the way things have looked lately I think there’s a pretty high possibility they end up doing just that. But what do they do with that pick? Well they have a few interesting options for sure.
The Cowboys, already short on cornerbacks, lost another one Sunday when Anthony Brown went down with what is feared to be a torn left Achilles.
