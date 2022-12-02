Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 critically injured after truck crashes into trees in Alpena County
ALPENA COUNTY, MI – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Northern Michigan. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post were dispatched to the 6000 block of French Road in Alpena County’s Alpena Township at 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday. According...

Grants to benefit local youth
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – The North Central Michigan Community Foundation (NCMCF) Youth Advisory Councils (YACs) are accepting grant applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The deadline for YAC grant applications is Dec. 15. All nonprofit and government agencies serving the Crawford, Ogemaw and Oscoda County are invited to apply for...

Leatrice Place, 94, of Tawas City
Leatrice Joy Place passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Tawas City, MI. She was born in Pontiac, MI on January 29, 1928, to Byron L. and Flossie E. (Alward) Harris. She married Belden Place in 1946. Leatrice loved singing and playing the piano. Memories of her singing...

Judy Korody, 80, of Lupton
Judy Ella Korody, age 80 of Lupton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 21, 1941 in Detroit, MI. Judy grew up in Taylor, MI and graduated from Taylor Center High School. Judy worked for Wyandotte Chemical while in high school, then full time after graduation. Judy married Dennis Ray Korody in 1962. They had twin boys in 1963, Scott and Todd. Judy worked full time for two more years. She was a stay at home mother for two more years, then her and Dennis opened a grocery store in Allen Park, MI, which they ran for 25 years. Dennis then went to work for Ford Motor Company for 30 years and Judy went to work for Lord and Taylor Department Store for 22 years. Judy rose to be an Executive Secretary.

George Major, 86, of Atlanta
Mr. George Major, 86, of Atlanta, Michigan died suddenly on December 1, 2022 at his home. He was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his late son, George Jr. He was born in Lincoln Park, Michigan on March 21, 1936 to the late, William and Myrtis (James) Major. He served his country proudly as a paratrooper in the United States Army. George owned property in the Atlanta area since the early 70’s but moved here permanently in the 80’s after retiring from General Motors where he worked as a diesel mechanic. He was a member of the Atlanta Eagles. George had a variety of hobbies that he enjoyed including; riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, hunting, and his love for animals. In the past he volunteered at the Elk Country Animal Shelter. Above everything, family was the most important to George and he valued the time he was able to spend with them. He is and will be deeply missed.

Birds and lighthouses: A great match
EAST TAWAS – The sun was already perched high above Lake Huron when I stepped through the mayfly-covered screen door of the keepers’ quarters, down three creaky steps and into my first day as lighthouse keeper at Tawas Point in Iosco County. My keeper duties were not set...

Jimmie Nelson, 70, of Hale
Jimmie Allen Nelson, age 70, passed away December 1, 2022 due to heart failure. He was born May 23, 1952 to George Allen Nelson and Dorothy Alice (Stockinger) Nelson in Flint Michigan. The family later moved to Tawas City where he was raised and joined the USMC in 1969 and returned home in 1972 and married his Love Susan Marie Horger. They had two children James Micheal and Donna Marie and moved to Oscoda.

Hale Middle School football recap
This year’s middle school football season had a total of 13 players that finished the season. Two of the players were in 8th grade, and the rest of the team were all 7th graders. This year’s coaches were Jordan Barclay and the assistant coaches Buck Albritton and Jerud Kimmerer. This super young team made so many improvements over the course of the season. The best game of the season was against AuGres-Sims. The team didn’t take home a win, but it was a super close game. To improve next year’s team, Coach Barclay stated the time to start improvement is right now. Players can begin strengthening by conditioning and weightlifting. The most improved player on the team was Kenady Walsh. She dual sported playing middle school football and volleyball. She played every snap on defense as well as guard, running back, and even the kicker! This year’s team had a lot of dedicated players that never gave up. They were highly motivated through the season’s ups and downs. We are all excited to see the improvements each individual player will make next season.
