This year’s middle school football season had a total of 13 players that finished the season. Two of the players were in 8th grade, and the rest of the team were all 7th graders. This year’s coaches were Jordan Barclay and the assistant coaches Buck Albritton and Jerud Kimmerer. This super young team made so many improvements over the course of the season. The best game of the season was against AuGres-Sims. The team didn’t take home a win, but it was a super close game. To improve next year’s team, Coach Barclay stated the time to start improvement is right now. Players can begin strengthening by conditioning and weightlifting. The most improved player on the team was Kenady Walsh. She dual sported playing middle school football and volleyball. She played every snap on defense as well as guard, running back, and even the kicker! This year’s team had a lot of dedicated players that never gave up. They were highly motivated through the season’s ups and downs. We are all excited to see the improvements each individual player will make next season.

17 HOURS AGO